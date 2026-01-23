27 Years Ago, Ben Stiller & Jack Black Made a Sci-Fi Pilot That Might be the Best Thing Never Made

When it comes to television production, only a fraction of creative ideas survive long enough to reach an audience. While established showrunners or massive intellectual properties might bypass the traditional hurdles with a direct-to-series order, the majority of projects must first navigate the “pilot” stage. For a pilot, a creative team utilizes a limited budget to produce a single episode that effectively showcases the narrative’s tone, world-building, and commercial viability to network executives. If a studio remains unconvinced of the project’s long-term profitability, the plug is pulled immediately. This process has resulted in a graveyard of unmade television series, ranging from ill-conceived adaptations like the live-action Powerpuff Girls to genuine works of genius. Among these lost artifacts, a science fiction pilot featuring Ben Stiller and Jack Black stands as the ultimate example of a missed opportunity that executives lacked the courage to back.

The production of Heat Vision and Jack represented a unique collision of comedic talent that was arguably ahead of its time when it was filmed for Fox in 1999. Directed by Stiller, the project was created and written by the writing duo of Dan Harmon and Rob Schrab, who were then emerging voices in the underground comedy circuit. The narrative follows Jack Austin (Black), a former astronaut who becomes the smartest man on Earth after being exposed to “inappropriate” levels of solar energy, although he loses his super-intelligence as soon as the sun goes down. He is joined by his roommate Doug (Owen Wilson), who has been fused with a motorcycle via an experimental NASA laser beam to become the talking vehicle known as Heat Vision. In the series, Heat Vision and Jack travel across the country solving paranormal mysteries while being pursued by the villainous Ron Silver—yes, the actual actor, who in Heat Vision and Jack is an assassin in disguise.

Despite the immense star power and a brilliant script, Fox ultimately passed on the series. The Heat Vision and Jack pilot eventually found a second life as a cult sensation on the internet. Still, it’s a shame that this specific vision was never allowed to expand into a full series, especially considering the monumental career trajectories of everyone involved in the production.

Heat Vision and Jack‘s Pilot Episode Is Amazing

The pilot of Heat Vision and Jack immediately signals its subversive intentions through a meta-commentary introduction. The episode opens with Stiller sitting in a lavish office, clutching the Emmy Award he won for The Ben Stiller Show. In a moment of deadpan arrogance, Stiller gloats about his status as a wealthy and powerful filmmaker before directly snobbing George Lucas. He jokingly claims that the special effects in his television pilot are superior to anything found in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, while pointedly noting that Lucas himself has never won an Emmy. This self-aware framing device perfectly prepares the viewer for the preposterous concept that follows, establishing a tone that balances high-concept science fiction with a relentless parody of 1980s “drifter” shows like Knight Rider or The Incredible Hulk.

At the time of production, the Heat Vision and Jack creative team was already highly respected, but they had yet to achieve the household-name status they enjoy today. For instance, director Stiller eventually transitioned from being a primary comedic lead in the Frat Pack era to becoming one of the most sophisticated directors in the industry, recently helming the critically acclaimed and visually striking corporate thriller Severance. Similarly, Harmon went on to redefine the television comedy format through the meta-narratives of Community and the global sci-fi phenomenon Rick and Morty. Furthermore, Black delivers a high-energy performance as an “action man” in Heat Vision and Jack that feels like a precursor to his later superstardom in School of Rock and Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny. Meanwhile, Wilson provides a perfect deadpan counterpoint as the voice of Heat Vision.

By refusing to order a full Heat Vision and Jack series, the network essentially turned down a project from a group of creators who were about to dominate pop culture for the next quarter-century. The pilot serves as a fascinating glimpse into a project that was willing to embrace weird, genre-bending experiments rather than playing it safe with predictable procedural dramas.

