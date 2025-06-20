10 Greatest Pilot Episodes in Sci-Fi TV

The first episode (or pilot) in any TV series has to do so much heavy lifting. It needs to establish the world and its characters while creating a story compelling enough to get viewers returning for more. This is especially important for sci-fi shows, as their groundbreaking stories spark our imagination, taking us out of this world for all sorts of new adventures. While they can be outstanding tales, the first few episodes really have to nail the introduction. On the bright side, some of the best pilot episodes around came from the realm of sci-fi, and we’re forever grateful for that.

Honestly, it’s tempting to list out the first episode of every amazing sci-fi series, because each one has a different reason to hold a special place in our hearts. That isn’t possible, so instead, today we’re going to talk about ten of the greatest pilot episodes in sci-fi. These episodes opened the door to some amazing adventures, giving us hope for what sci-fi shows will bring our way during the next decade.

1) Firefly

Thanks to the episodes of Firefly originally airing out of order, there’s some confusion surrounding which episode is the pilot episode. The intended pilot was always “Serenity.” As the name even suggests, it sets the scene for the series. Unfortunately, the pilot was aired in place of the finale, which is a confusing choice all around (“The Train Job” was aired in place of the pilot.)

“Serenity” introduces the Firefly crew, some of whom have lived on Serenity for years, while others are just boarding for the first time. They’re a complicated set of characters, each with their own backstory and reasons for being there. The first episode doesn’t dig into each backstory in-depth, but it teases at several while highlighting several major plot points. It’s the perfect introduction, and fans lucky enough to watch the series in order know that very well.

2) Stargate SG-1

While it’s tempting to argue that the Stargate movie was the pilot episode of Stargate SG-1, that wouldn’t be honest or accurate. The movie may have inspired the series, but it’s the pilot that took the adventure in a whole new direction. “Children of the Gods” was originally a television movie, a two-part pilot episode that immediately caught our imagination.

The story reintroduces Stargate Command, which, after years of quiet, has been attacked by aliens. This kickstarts events, with Stargate personnel getting pulled back in response and eventually kicking off a whole new series of events, literally. Stargate SG-1 was such a sci-fi hit that it spawned several other series, including Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate: Universe.

3) The Mandalorian

In recent years, Star Wars fans have been fortunate to get many new installments into the franchise, including movies, games, and shows. While not every new piece of media has been met with a positive response, The Mandalorian was pretty much an instant hit. The Mandalorian found the right combination of elements, creating a story that instantly captured our attention (and our hearts!).

“Chapter One: The Mandalorian” introduced a lone bounty hunter taking on missions here and there. It’s the perfect format for a basic freak-of-the-week style show, but that’s not what The Mandalorian did. Instead, it introduced us to new stakes, as the lone Mandalorian finally found reason to change his path in life, and all for one tiny target. The rest, as they say, is history.

4) Lost

Lost has long been hailed as one of the best shows of a generation. Likewise, many would argue that it has one of the best pilots around. With an IMDb rating of 9.2, it’s hard to argue against that point. The show is a science fiction adventure drama, which is a mouthful, but it’s possibly the most concise way to describe it.

“Pilot: Part 1” portrays the famous crash scene, putting the cast of characters into a situation everyone is aware of. And we do mean everyone, as even those who never watched the show seemingly have a basic understanding of what follows. It was a cultural phenomenon that everyone talked about, and it all started with this mysterious island and the crash that stranded them all.

5) Severance

Severance is focused on a biotechnology company, Lumon Industries, and their morally questionable decisions. At the forefront are their severed employees, who have willingly allowed the company to split them into two distinct personalities. On one side, there’s the employee (the innie), and on the other is somebody with a personal life (the outie).

The show has been equal parts eerie and captivating, and it all begins with “Good News About Hell.” Innie Mark has recently been promoted, for reasons not fully understood, and his first role as manager is to onboard a new innie. The entire process is disorienting, and characters and viewers try and understand what is happening, with little transparency as to the “why” of it all. As such, the first episode perfectly nails the themes of the show, getting viewers invested right from the start.

6) Stranger Things

While we all like to joke about the long wait between Stranger Things seasons on Netflix, it’s only because we’re so invested in what happens next. This brings us to the very first episode, which successfully grabbed our attention. “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers” introduced us to a small town set in the ’80s. In an ideal world, it should have been a calm town with nothing to tell.

Naturally, that isn’t what happened. The first episode threw viewers into two simultaneous stories: Will’s disappearance and El’s emergence into the world. Individually, either of these plots would have been enough to pique our interests, but combined? It hit new heights, and we’re all not counting down the days to December’s finale.

7) Farscape

Farscape is a fantastical science fiction series, complete with strong themes of found family. There are a lot of reasons why fans love it, including animatronic puppets from the Jim Henson Company. Naturally, the pilot episode worked hard to capture our attention, and it had a lasting effect.

“Premiere” puts John Crichton, a pilot and astronaut, on an experimental flight. It’s one of those classic “this will just be a quick test” moments in science, where we all know that something is going to go horribly wrong. Yet we can’t look away. In this case, John finds himself thrown through a wormhole, where he meets a whole new cast of characters on the far side of the Milky Way. The first episode not only introduces the main cast (which is a surprisingly diverse group of aliens) but also the universe and major antagonists.

8) Westworld

Most fans can agree that Michael Crichton’s source material makes for great content. The successes of Jurassic Park and Westworld are two examples. Westworld, the show, took the feature film it was based on and added a lot of new elements, creating something rich, compelling, and highly memorable.

“The Original” threw viewers into this newer HBO show, famous for combining Western and sci-fi. It’s hard to describe how the first episode made people feel, but it certainly gained an instantly loyal following. Unfortunately, the series was ultimately canceled, with many arguing it was ahead of its time and deserved to complete the story it had started.

9) Invincible

Based on the comic series of the same name from Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible knew how to grab our attention right from the start. The story may be one part coming-of-age and one part superhero comic, but it’s on a whole new level, with more adult themes and higher stakes.

“It’s About Time” introduces viewers to Mark Grayson, son of a famous superhero in his world. He’s always expected to get powers someday, and the episode begins with that moment finally happening. However, Mark had no way of anticipating the chain of events that this would kick off. This heavy-hitting episode shocked everyone (well, everyone who didn’t read the comics), and it quickly became a story we couldn’t look away from.

10) Futurama

Few series have had such a lasting impact as Futurama. This series created such a devoted fandom that it survived multiple cancellations. Not many shows can brag about something like that. The very first episode, “Space Pilot 3000,” stole our hearts and imaginations, and it’s safe to say it never let go.

Futurama is a unique blend of genres, being both sci-fi and sitcom. It tells the story of one unlucky (or very lucky, depending on how you look at it) pizza boy who gets accidentally frozen. When he finally thaws, it’s in the year 3000. Enter a whole series of comedy, strange adventures, and even stranger cast members. “Space Pilot 3000” is one of the highest-rated pilot episodes on IMDb, but fans probably aren’t surprised by that news.