One of the Most Iconic TV Shows of of the ’80s Is Getting a Reboot Movie

A classic television series from the 1980s is set to get a reboot on the big screen, and the film is in the perfect set of creative hands. The film is being developed by Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, who are currently in early talks to pen the screenplay for the reboot, with Hurwitz and Schlossberg in talks to direct the movie as well. The trio will produce the reboot via their Counterbalance Entertainment banner.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday that Knight Rider is getting a reboot movie. As it stands, the project is still in the early stages, and details on the reboot are being kept under wraps for the time being. Also serving as producers on the project are Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, who are producing via their banner 87North, which has a first-look deal at Universal.

The Cobra Kai Team Takes On Knight Rider

Knight Rider was a television series that starred David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, a detective who becomes an agent for FLAG, also known as the Foundation for Law and Government. Knight is partnered with KITT, an AI embedded into a seemingly indestructible 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, working together to fight criminals.

The original Knight Rider series aired on NBC from 1982 to 1986. There was a television movie loosely based on the hit series titled Knight Rider 2010 that was released in 1994, however, that film was poorly received among critics and fans, retroactively earning just a 32% Rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes. A movie reboot of Knight Rider has been in development for some time, with a previous script having been penned by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider.

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg previously worked together on Netflix’s Cobra Kai, a continuation of the beloved Karate Kid franchise from the 80s. That series ran for six seasons, first on YouTube and then on Netflix, and helped to reignite interest in the classic franchise, resulting in the recently released movie, Karate Kid Legends.

Prior to their work on the Cobra Kai series for Netflix, Hurwitz and Schlossberg directed the Harold & Kumar movies. They would later go on to write and direct the American Pie sequel American Reunion for Universal. After wrapping up work on Netflix’s Cobra Kai, the duo moved forward with finding their next project, which along with a Night Rider movie reboot, also includes a new Harold & Kumar movie for Lionsgate. As of now, the planned Knight Rider movie reboot does not yet have a release date.

Along with working on Cobra Kai and the Harold & Kumar titles, Hurwitz and Schlossberg also produced projects such as Blockers, Plan B, and the television series Obliterated. At one point in time, they were also attached to a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spinoff for Paramount that has not yet come to fruition. If it had, the project would have “told the story of the two valets and the joyride they took with the classic Ferrari.”

Fans can currently watch all six seasons of Cobra Kai exclusively on Netflix. Fans of Knight Rider can currently stream the series for free thanks to the Roku channel. Knight Rider: The Complete Series also released on 4k Blu-ray this year. What do you think of the Cobra Kai team rebooting Knight Rider? Let us know in the comments.