29 Years Ago Today, The Simpsons Aired Its Biggest Crossover With a Sci-Fi Classic (And It Worked Perfectly)

29 years ago today, The Simpsons aired a huge crossover with another Fox mega hit, and it turned out to be a perfect blend with the classic science fiction series. The Simpsons is currently in the works on Season 37 of the long running animated series, and fans have gotten to see the central family going on all sorts of sci-fi based adventures in that time. But while fans have gotten to see the family dealing with aliens, time travel and more in the decades since, but there was one episode where it was all handled perfectly.

29 years ago today, on January 12, 1997, The Simpsons aired “The Springfield Files” as part of its eighth season, and it has since become one of the most iconic episodes in the series’ history. It was an official crossover with the also blockbuster Fox hit at the time, The X-Files, and even brought that series’ stars to Springfield as they tried to figure out what was going on with a new potential alien mystery. And both shows were brought together in such a way that neither lost what made them so special.

The Springfield Files Debuted 29 Years Ago Today

“The Springfield Files” comes during Season 8 of The Simpsons and was written by Reid Harrison and directed by Steven Dean Moore. It’s biggest draw was the fact that it was an official crossover with The X-Files as Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) appear as themselves within the episode itself. It begins with a fun cameo from Star Trek and sci-fi legend Leonard Nimoy who introduces the story of a strange thing happening in Springfield, and he’s the one who ultimately book ends it as it sets up this episode as something outside of the usual fare.

When Homer comes across a glowing being in the middle of the woods following a drunken bender, no one else in town believes him about the encounter. Trying to spread news about the alien, Mulder and Scully in the FBI get wind of this report and decide to head to Springfield to investigate. Hilarity ensues from there as while the two are pretty much directly pulled from The X-Files as they have the same kind of characteristics and personalities, it’s all a bit more heightened to fit the cartoonish and much more humorous world of Springfield.

But eagle-eyed fans would likely catch all the fun references to The X-Files such as Mulder and Scully’s main office pretty much looking the same, the mysterious Smoking Man lurking in the background, and even jokes like Mulder in a speedo referencing an episode as well. There are also many more shout outs to other science fiction hits like Alf, Marvin the Martin, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and more hidden throughout the episode. And nothing really felt out of place despite how out of this world the concept really was. It’s thanks to Homer being such an integral part of the episode’s main story.

It’s Still a Great Episode of The Simpsons

One of the major pitfalls of such a monumental TV crossover like this is that usually the story is absorbed by the fact that it’s such a big event. The plot of the episode takes a back seat to the fact that each of the characters are sharing the screen, so crossovers tend to feel like they are lacking something in that regard. But what’s special about “The Springfield Files” is that it never loses sight of the fact that it’s supposed to be a fulfilling episode of The Simpsons.

Mulder and Scully get some fun moments, and are able to stretch the comedic limits of their personalities within the bounds of Springfield, but The Simpsons is always first and foremost in terms of how it all comes together. Yes, it’s about Homer trying to get the town to believe him about an alien sighting, but then it’s all revealed to just be a weekly routine that Mr. Burns has been secretly in the midst of for all this time. There is a great resolution to that central mystery, and Homer still kind of gets a win despite being beaten down by it.

It’s kind of a ridiculous ending in retrospect as Leonard Nimoy leads the town in song, but that’s just part of the vibe that the crossover event had been building to that point. It’s just so much good fun, and so funny that fans loved the fact that The X-Files was somehow able to make the jump into this world without losing the sharp edge that the original series was especially known for at the time. You’ll be hard pressed to find a more perfect crossover.

