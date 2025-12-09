Peacock’s Remake of a ‘90s Classic TV Show Just Released Its Final Episode

Ever since its launch in 2020, Peacock has banked on nostalgia. The NBCUniversal streamer boasts a vast library of iconic shows from the past and has delved into that expansive catalog on multiple occasions for modern reboots or revivals of classics, and one of the best just came to an end. As the streamer checked more titles off of the December content list, Peacock just added the final episodes of its hit remake of a ‘90s classic sitcom.

On December 8th, Peacock released the final three episodes of Bel-Air, its reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that sees Jabari Banks take on the role of Will Smith. The series, created by Morgan Cooper, originally premiered on Peacock in 2022 and launched its eight-episode final season last month. The series finale, “The Next Act,” is now available to stream.

Bel-Air Series Finale Has a Big Surprise for ‘Fresh Prince’ Fans

We’ll caution you before you read any further: If you haven’t watched the Bel-Air series finale, there are major spoilers ahead. The Peacock series wrapped its four-season run with a major homage to the original show that brought things full circle in an emotional and fitting ending.

In the final moments of “The Next Act,” as Banks’ Will takes in a final look of Los Angeles as he prepares to leave the city behind and return to Philadelphia, Smith’s character approaches him and asks, “Steppin’ into the future is kinda scary, huh?” Smith then shares an inspiring message with his young self, telling him, “Don’t worry about having all of the answers, nobody does, not even the people who pretend like they do. “Trust me, you’re going to mess things up, do some dumb s¬–, but you’re human. You’ll learn. You’ll grow. Just live and laugh and cry.” The series ends with Smith telling Banks’ character, “Try to enjoy the ride. I’ll let you in on a little secret: We’re going to be all right.”

Smith’s cameo in the final moments of the show was about as full circle of a moment as you could get and was a perfect ending for the series, connecting the modern story back to the original ‘90s sitcom.

What’s Next for Bel-Air?

Bel-Air was a breakout success for Peacock, helping place the NBCUniversal streamer’s original content on the map and earning high praise from critics and audiences with an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score. Although Monday’s batch of episodes marked the final installment of the hit show, meaning Season 5 is not in the cards, there is still hope that fans could eventually see their favorite characters back on the screen.

Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBC Universal Entertainment, told Us Weekly ahead of the series finale that a Bel-Air spinoff isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Katz said, “We realize there’s so many different places we could go. So we’d be very open to exploring that and looking into that as we wrap that up.”

A spin-off hasn’t been ordered at this time, and fans will ultimately have to wait and see if NBCUniversal revisits the story a second time. In the meantime, all four seasons and 38 episodes of Bel-Air are available to stream on Peacock. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is available on Hulu and Disney+.

