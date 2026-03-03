Bridgerton Season 4 Just Ruined its Best Storyline For Literally No Reason

The latest season of Bridgerton arrived to tell the story of another member of the title family. But aside from that, we also got the usual glamour: balls, high-society intrigue, and all the drama that actually moved the plot forward quite a bit. That’s why the show is so addictive — because even in scenes that seem simple, there’s something with real potential, building the arc of another character. But if you pay attention, you can see that not everything works perfectly. While it’s well-known that Netflix’s adaptation doesn’t stick faithfully to Julia Quinn’s books, some story choices are pretty questionable. And Season 4 is a prime example.

With the batch of episodes split into two parts, the first half introduced everything that would be deeply explored in Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) story. Then we saw other arcs get more attention, like Francesca (Hannah Dodd), John (Victor Alli), and Michaela (Masali Baduza), the younger siblings Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Gregory (Will Tilston), and Eloise (Claudia Jessie). Then comes the moment for the Bridgerton matriarch, who was always the family’s backbone — she’s finally about to get a storyline all her own. Until she doesn’t.

Violet’s Romance in Bridgerton Gets Cut Off for No Reason

image courtesy of netflix

In Volume 1 of Season 4, we’re reminded of the romance between Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis), which started subtly in the previous season. In these new episodes, their arc is built so slowly, with so much maturity (especially since they’re older characters), that it feels like the best thing in the season. In the middle of all the drama, they’re almost like a breath of fresh air. And considering Violet’s story, it’s even more significant, because she finally finds someone who matches her, years after Edmund’s death; someone who understands her life and isn’t trying to change her. You feel hopeful that she’s finding her own path, breaking free from her children’s drama and her widowhood for the first time. And then it all gets thrown away.

Volume 2 arrives with this romance put on the back burner so Violet can fully focus on her kids’ lives, and at the peak, after accepting Marcus’ proposal, she still hesitates and decides not to commit. Marcus ends it, understandably, but it clearly shows the series didn’t know what to do with this arc. It’s almost like, knowing there are more seasons to explore the Bridgertons’ romances, Violet is only needed for the one role she’s been doing since the beginning: making her kids realize what they need to do to get their happy endings. And that makes it obvious that the show seems to think Violet can’t have her own happy ending without sacrificing herself.

It’s not that she shouldn’t see her kids, attend the balls, or deal with the family chaos. However, making her responsible for all the show’s drama (because that’s literally what happens) while also killing her chance at personal happiness is lazy storytelling. Bridgerton had a huge opportunity to show a mature woman rediscovering herself and allowing herself to love again, but instead, it goes back to what’s safe and comfortable: the perfect mother and the perfect advisor, always there for everyone but herself.

What the series does here happens a lot: characters outside the young main cast rarely get satisfying arcs. Violet had everything to be the emotional surprise of the season, showing that love doesn’t have an age and that reinvention after loss and responsibility is possible — but it’s brushed aside without much explanation. Marcus and Violet’s arc ends quickly and anticlimactically, leaving you with the feeling that the story started, had all the potential, and then got buried just to create a dramatic ending that honestly adds nothing. Also worth noting: Marcus himself didn’t get any character depth, serving only as a supportive companion. And then the question is: will that ever change?

Was Violet and Marcus’ Romance Always Meant to End This Way?

image courtesy of netflix

With Season 4’s release, showrunner Jess Brownell gave interviews and was asked about the couple. She openly stated that the characters’ relationship outcome was always set. “I always felt like it was going to not end in a marriage. I felt like Violet — this is the first person she’s dated since her husband died, and I felt like it was — he’s a catalyst, Marcus, for her to realize that she, in fact, has a lot more self-discovery to do,” she shared with People. “I love the chemistry between them, but it just felt a little too soon for her to just settle down and get married again,” she added.

Back in Season 3, Gemmell had already confessed she saw Violet’s romance with Marcus as a process of self-discovery. And Francis recently revealed that the main point of the relationship was the strong bond created by Violet’s emotional honesty and the way she expresses love. And these are exactly the reasons many fans rooted for them from the moment it was hinted that something more would happen.

Looking specifically at Violet’s character development, you can try to understand the explanation regarding her future. But on the other hand, it doesn’t make sense, since we’re not talking about a young person who needs time to grow. She’s a mother, sensible, and completely capable of understanding love and making choices. So how is it that, when it comes to her own life, she suddenly doesn’t know what she wants? The most plausible reason might be fear, given that, at the time, there was stigma around a widow remarrying. But that also contradicts everything she told Benedict about going after Sophie.

image courtesy of netflix

Every season, it’s understood that the main couple will get their happy ending. With Violet and Marcus, especially since this arc was created exclusively for the show (and doesn’t exist in the books), the audience got invested because it was something new, making it more interesting. It’s a shame that Bridgerton was ready to build something fresh for Violet’s arc and just threw it away under the excuse that she still needs to figure herself out before committing (if she even wants to).

In the end, if she never gets a happy ending in that sense, this is a storyline that, unfortunately, ends up feeling completely pointless and probably didn’t even need to exist. A wasted character, a squandered opportunity, and a plot that had every chance to be totally compelling ends up being just a frustration. Now we just have to wait and see if Violet will really get any real growth after all of this, since that’s the promise.

