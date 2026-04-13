Star Wars Finally Reveals Why Darth Maul Has a Double-Bladed Lightsaber

Darth Maul has always been one of Star Wars‘ greatest villains. The Sith apprentice made his debut in The Phantom Menace, and he cut an impressive figure: a demonic visage that made the Sith more terrifying than ever before, ominous dialogue that promised the revenge of the Sith, and a stunning double-bladed lightsaber. The film kept the weapon for the final confrontation, but this new lightsaber type – actually lifted from comics – featured prominently in trailers and TV spots.

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27 years later, we know the movies haven’t even begun to scratch the surface when it comes to cool lightsaber designs. That said, the double-bladed lightsaber remains one of the most iconic; it’s also strongly associated with the dark side, with Rise of Skywalker‘s Dark Reys vision wielding a switchblade lightsaber that riffs on Maul’s. But why does Darth Maul have this kind of lightsaber? There have been many theories over the years, and they appear to have been confirmed in Maul – Shadow Lord episodes 3 and 4.

Darth Maul’s Double-Bladed Lightsaber is a Sith Weapon of Choice

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The double-bladed lightsaber is an unusually sophisticated weapon. It has blade emitters on both ends, each powered by a different kyber crystal, and is essentially two lightsabers designed to slot together; Maul’s own weapon can then be split apart, giving him two separate blades. Since Maul’s debut, we’ve seen the double-bladed lightsaber used many times. Pong Krell, a Jedi Master who fell to the dark side and betrayed the Order during the Clone Wars, used a double-bladed lightsaber. Darth Vader’s Inquisitors have their own version.

According to Star Wars lore, the double-bladed lightsaber was invented by the Sith. It was actually adopted by the Jedi during the High Republic Era, a time when the Jedi invested quite a lot of their own personalities and individuality into their lightsabers; Wayseeker Orla Jareni used a switchblade variant, while Keeve Trennis – who eventually left the Order – had a double-bladed weapon as well. There’s no evidence they ever truly understood the purpose behind the double-bladed lightsaber, though.

Darth Maul’s Double-Bladed Lightsaber is the Perfect Tool for Killing Jedi

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There’s a simple reason Darth Maul uses a double-bladed lightsaber. It’s actually implied at the end of The Phantom Menace, when he first triggers it, but Maul – Shadow Lord proves the point in an epic duel when he takes on both Master Eeko-Dio Daki and Padawan Devon Izara. A single blade is fine for an ordinary battle, but you need two blades when you’re taking on two Jedi. This allows Maul to attack one while protecting his body with the second edge of the blade.

The double-bladed lightsaber is often compared to a staff. Maul – Shadow Lord‘s fight choreography is vaguely reminiscent of sequences involving a bo staff, with the weapon’s length establishing a strong defensive perimeter that’s hard to break through. Maul’s lightsaber is always moving, making the whole space around him feel dangerous, the angles of his attacks utterly unpredictable. A Jedi and their Padawan may have the advantage of numbers, but Maul’s weapon – by now less familiar – neutralizes this quite effectively.

It’s important to remember why Palpatine trained Darth Maul. There’s some evidence Darth Sidious never saw Maul as a true apprentice, but more as an assassin. He planned to have Maul striking from the shadows in the build-up to the Clone Wars, killing Masters and Padawans when they were off on missions. Qui-Gon Jinn was Maul’s first real target, and in an ideal galaxy, he’d never have gotten off Tatooine with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Padmé Amidala, and Anakin Skywalker. The double-bladed lightsaber is the perfect weapon for this kind of mission, allowing Maul to take on a Master and Padawan at once.

That’s why, in The Phantom Menace, Maul doesn’t trigger the second blade when he attacks Qui-Gon on Tatooine. Qui-Gon is alone at that point, so Maul chooses to engage him in a more conventional lightsaber duel; this was probably a tactical mistake, because the second blade would have added to the element of surprise. Instead, Maul saves the double blade for Naboo, when he faces off against both Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan. He triggers both when facing Eeko-Dio Daki and Devon Izara.

All this means Darth Maul’s double-bladed lightsaber isn’t just for show. It’s a weapon of choice for a Sith assassin hunting Jedi Masters and their Padawans when they’re out on missions (which also explains why the Empire’s Jedi-hunting Inquisitors adopted a variant). And Maul – Shadow Lord shows just how dangerous the double-bladed lightsaber really is, because even two tremendously skilled Jedi can’t take Maul down.

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