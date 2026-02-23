A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Mid-Credits Scene Book Change & What It Means for S2 Explained by Creator

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ Season 1 finale ends with a post-title stinger, and showrunner Ira Parker has explained what the scene means for the future. Credits scenes have been used by many a franchise in recent years, thanks to the success of Marvel’s method of additional gags and sequel teases at the very end of movies, though it’s not something Thrones has really utilized until now. It’s a “sort of” credits scene rather than a full one, but the purpose is the same: throwing in an extra gag, but one that still carries greater meaning. Warning: SPOILERS for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ Season 1 ending ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene in question, which comes after the “A Knight of the Nine Kingdoms” title card ends the episode proper, sees Maekar Targaryen realize that Egg has run away again, furiously asking, “Where the f**k is he?!” This isn’t a scene from George R.R. Martin’s book, The Hedge Knight, where it’s more implied that Maekar actually gave Egg permission to go with Dunk. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Parker explained the decision and how it’ll impact A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2, saying:

“I would say we are attempting to be as compartmentalized as possible. That’s the nature of the novellas. It’s not that there are uncertain strings that are pulled all the way through, but every season Dunk and Egg are in a new place, we set up a story, we tell you the story, and we close out the story. So this is a little bit of a thread, but I don’t want to start getting into two big ripple effects that change the nature of the story we’re allowed to tell in [season] 2 that make it too big. It will be addressed, but hopefully it will not detract from anyone’s enjoyment of ‘The Sworn Sword.’”

What This Means For A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2

Image via HBO

It makes sense that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 will have to reckon with this to some degree. Part of that is because of how it shifts away from the book. While there’s enough wiggle room between the lines to think this might’ve happened, an important aspect of the future stories is a signet ring that Maekar gives to Egg, carrying his own sigil. Egg hides this in his boot, and it’s to be used to prove his identity in case of an emergency. With the switch, it means it’ll have to explain how Egg gets it at the very least.

Another reason it should address it is because of how it impacts the dynamic between Dunk and Egg. The latter lying to the hedge knight put him at serious risk, something the young Targaryen later apologized for. He has now, in effect, done the same thing again, and it’s easy to imagine a scene where the truth comes out, and they have to once again discuss the consequences of Egg’s actions.

One thing fans should perhaps not expect is Maekar himself to turn up. He isn’t part of the second book, and speaking with THR, actor Sam Spruell said he isn’t in Season 2. He did acknowledge that it could change, but given it’s already in production, it does sound like there aren’t any plans to bring him back and show him catching up with Dunk and Egg. If it were to directly address the ending, then altering those plans would make the most sense, but it could simply achieve it through dialogue instead, which then stays true to the source material. Either way, whether Maekar is back or not, his presence should be felt in some way in Season 2.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 will release in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!