If You Liked Percy Jackson, You’ll Love This Five-Season Fantasy Masterpiece

Fantasy TV always works, no matter how much time passes. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is one of the genre’s biggest crowd-pleasers right now, especially with Season 3 already on the way. But there’s still a long wait ahead — and if you’ve been enjoying the show for its sense of adventure, a main character trying to figure out their place in the world, and that balance between humor and danger, there’s another show that most people overlooked and might give you very similar vibes. And sure, it’s not some massive, high-budget production, but it delivers something far more important for quality TV: characters who grow right in front of your eyes, relationships that evolve organically, and a story that knows exactly what it wants to be. It’s the kind of series that starts simple, gains depth over time, and somehow leaves an unexpected emptiness once it’s over.

The biggest strength of this story is understanding that fantasy works best when viewers care about the relationships, not just dragons, spells, or prophecies. From the very beginning, everything revolves around friendship, loyalty, and choices — even when the tone is still light. Each episode brings a new problem, but almost always ties back to something larger. It’s a structure similar to Percy Jackson, except instead of Olympus and Greek gods, the setting here is Camelot.

Merlin Is an Underrated Fantasy TV Masterpiece

Long before the streaming era took over, Merlin was already delivering surprisingly strong television. Airing on BBC from 2008 to 2012, the series ran for five seasons and focused not exactly on the legendary King Arthur, but on Merlin (Colin Morgan) himself, arriving in Camelot as an ordinary young man, only for us to learn that he possesses magic. Magic, however, is strictly forbidden by King Uther Pendragon (Anthony Head), who executes anyone caught practicing sorcery. Forced to hide who he really is, Merlin ends up becoming the servant of Prince Arthur (Bradley James), who at the time is spoiled, impulsive, and nowhere near the king he’s destined to become. So while Arthur learns firsthand what it means to lead, Merlin secretly uses his powers to protect him and guide his fate.

The relationship between the two of them is, without exaggeration, the heart of the series. They start off as enemies, move into constant bickering, and slowly build a genuine friendship based on trust. Arthur grows into a leader through his experiences with Merlin, never knowing about his magic, while Merlin carries the lonely burden of knowing the future and being unable to reveal it. That dynamic is what keeps the show alive for five seasons. It’s not just about saving the kingdom, but about two people learning to rely on each other in a world that keeps testing them.

And no, they’re not the only ones who evolve: the famous Morgana Le Fay (Katie McGrath) begins as a compassionate ally, only to spiral into a much darker path through an arc driven by tragedy and ambition. Gwen (Angel Coulby) starts as Morgana’s servant and later becomes a central figure in Camelot’s destiny. And even the Knights of the Round Table are given distinct personalities instead of functioning as background warriors. There’s genuine care put into turning characters into people, which makes all the difference for anyone who enjoys long journeys filled with setbacks, bad decisions, and gradual growth. This is fantasy with substance, not something shallow that exists purely to shock or look spectacular.

Another strong point is the way villains are handled. Yes, there are one-episode threats, but there are also recurring antagonists that help define each phase of the show. That keeps the narrative moving and avoids the feeling of “filler episodes.” There’s always something being built, even when the plot feels lighter or more episodic.

The tone also plays a big role in the experience. Merlin never tries to be overly serious. There’s plenty of humor, especially in the exchanges between Merlin and Arthur, who often feel like a comedy duo in several episodes (and that’s one of the show’s best qualities). At the same time, as the seasons progress, the consequences grow heavier: people die, alliances fall apart, and the weight of destiny starts pressing down on the main characters. But this transition happens naturally, without a sudden shift in identity. For comparison, it’s the same kind of emotional growth Percy Jackson fans will recognize right away: it starts as a youthful adventure and ends somewhere much more intense.

And of course, not everything has aged perfectly: the special effects are simple and sometimes noticeably dated, and some episodes do follow predictable formulas. But that rarely hurts the overall experience, because Merlin knows how to work within its limits. The series leans heavily on solid writing and strong cast chemistry. And honestly, once you’re invested in the characters, a modest CGI dragon becomes a minor detail, right?

The Ending May Be Divisive, but It Doesn’t Erase Everything the Series Built

Sometimes a show can be great for years and then stumble at the finish line — just look at Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and plenty of others. Merlin isn’t immune to that. However, reactions to the finale vary depending on the viewer. It’s true that many people felt disappointed, especially because the conclusion doesn’t fully deliver the emotional payoff that five seasons of buildup seemed to promise. Some expectations are left hanging. Still, reducing Merlin to its final episode ignores everything that came before. Even with a controversial ending, the journey remains the show’s greatest strength — and that’s where its real impact lives.

What really separates Merlin from other fantasy shows is its balance between accessibility and emotional continuity. You can watch random episodes and still have fun, but anyone who sticks with the full series sees clear progression. Arthur stops being just an arrogant prince; Merlin learns that saving someone doesn’t always mean telling the truth; Morgana shows how good intentions can turn into resentment. So these arcs may be simple, but they’re effective. There’s genuine character development here, which honestly matters more than ever in today’s TV landscape, where so much feels rushed or underdeveloped, and audiences notice.

So if you’re looking for a binge-worthy fantasy series that blends magic, friendship, and characters who actually grow, Merlin delivers all of that without overcomplicating things. It may not be the most sophisticated production in the genre, but it’s consistent, charming, and surprisingly engaging. And sometimes, that’s exactly what we want: a good story told with clarity, heart, and characters that make you hit “next episode” without thinking twice. It’s a comfort fantasy with enough emotional weight to keep you invested across five full seasons.

