Amazon Prime Video Releases Highly Anticipated Animated Series’ First Episode For Free (Before Its Release Date)

Dungeons and Dragons has only been growing in popularity with the passing years, and the digital age is a big reason for that. While plenty of players are gathering digitally to run their campaigns, various podcasts have emerged over the years to capitalize on these popular fantasies. One of the biggest has been Critical Role, the podcast that brings together talented voice actors to run a D&D campaign. With the podcast series seeing success with The Legend of Vox Machina on Amazon Prime Video, a sequel series is landing later this month. Luckily, the streaming service has a big surprise for The Mighty Nein fans.

The first episode of The Mighty Nein is now available to stream for free on YouTube, but there’s a pretty big caveat attached to the premiere. You can watch the premiere beginning today, but you will only have until November 16th to check out the introduction of Critical Role’s latest animated series. While this series does take place following the events of The Legend of Vox Machina, the previous series still has more seasons to come. Here’s how Amazon Prime Video describes the first episode, “After an explosion at the border, Wildemount is on the brink of War. Beauregard Lionett investigates the scene of an explosion, uncovering a sinister scheme lurking in the shadows. Meanwhile, Caleb Widogast teams up with an unlikely ally to break into a magical pet shop.”

The Mightiest Nein

Taking place following the events of The Legend of Vox Machina, this first episode proves that The Mighty Nein will be a far darker affair than the previous Critical Role series. While there has yet to be confirmation that the Nein will receive another season, there is plenty of material from the podcast to make sure it hits the same lengths as its predecessor. Even with these two campaigns getting the animated treatment, there potentially could be far more coming in the future on Amazon Prime Video.

At present, Critical Role is bringing in a new Dungeon Master to helm its future as Dropout’s Brennan Lee Mulligan takes the reins. For the fourth campaign, the podcast’s CEO Travis Willingham had said the following about Mulligan joining the team: “[Mulligan’s] passion and drive for worldbuilding is infectious, and it’s been an absolute joy to spark off him as we forge ahead.”

In hinting at the upcoming first season of The Mighty Nein, Willingham couldn’t be more proud for Critical Role’s next animated chapter, “We could say really buzz-worthy things like ‘it’s bigger,’ ‘it’s badder,’ ‘it’s better.’ It’s just been an incredible thing to work on, but I think 2025 is going to hold all sorts of beautiful little nuggets that we’ll finally be able to share with the world.” From the premiere episode, it’s clear that Critical Role is making good on expanding its universe with this darker tale.

What do you think of The Mighty Nein hitting the internet earlier than expected? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!