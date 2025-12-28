Marvel Has Forgotten One of the Most Powerful Vampires Was Already Introduced to the MCU 3 Years Ago

We might still be waiting for Mahershala Ali to make his live-action debut as Blade, but, back in 2022, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already introduced one of Marvel’s most powerful vampires to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel’s first legal comedy series was perhaps the least likely place to bring vampires into the MCU, as we don’t commonly associate the blood-suckers with humor. It seems that an elongated lifespan did give one of the MCU’s first and only on-screen vampires great comic timing, however, and She-Hulk might have opened the door for even more to appear.

Although he didn’t have a major role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Saracen’s debut as a member of Emil Blonsky’s spiritual retreat, Summer Twilight, finally brought vampires into the MCU. Saracen’s vampiric abilities haven’t actually been seen on-screen, and this identity was self-proclaimed by Terrence Clowe’s brilliant character, but we have no reason to believe he isn’t a member of the ancient species. Saracen’s debut in the MCU brings one of Marvel’s most powerful vampires to life, and opens the door for many more to appear.

Saracen’s MCU Debut Opened the Door for Even More Vampires, Including Blade

Saracen made his first appearance in Marvel Comics’ Blade: Vampire Hunter #1 back in 1999, where he was introduced as a member of the Ancient, a sect of some of the oldest blood-suckers on Earth. He managed to survive to the modern era by hiding beneath the Vatican for centuries with his servant boy before he was woken to summon the Reaper demon, another of his servants. Other vampires such as Verdelet, Boy, Maracen, Lamia, and the iconic Nosferatu are also members of the Ancient, and they are generally considered to be the children of legendary Marvel villain Lilith.

Saracen’s appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, assuming Clowe’s character is a direct adaptation of the Marvel Comics vampire of the same name, opens the door for the other members of the Ancient to appear. The Ancient are stronger than regular vampires, so would perhaps pose more of a threat to Eric Brooks if they are featured in the MCU’s upcoming Blade reboot. It would be great to see Clowe develop his She-Hulk: Attorney at Law character further, especially is this is alongside Ali’s Blade, and this could solve some key mysteries from the Phase 4 series.

Saracen’s enigmatic father did receive a mention in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the identity of this feared figure wasn’t confirmed. Theories suggested this could have been referring to the likes of Dracula or even Blade himself, but it remains to be seen exactly who Saracen’s formidable father is. Perhaps it would make more sense to debut Lilith as Saracen’s mother in the Blade reboot — horror star Mia Goth has been rumored to be playing this iconic villain — which would give Saracen more significance, give Blade a terrifying adversary, and expand the MCU into more supernatural stories.

