Marvel Star Reveals a Movie We All Thought Was Dead Is Still Happening

The Multiverse Saga has been a controversial era for Marvel Studios. After the unprecedented success of the Infinity Saga, the studio’s expansion into Disney+ led to a significant increase in output for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many fans felt this rapid expansion resulted in a noticeable drop in the quality of individual projects, and diminishing box office returns for several MCU releases seemed to support that criticism. In response, Marvel Studios announced a major strategy shift, reducing its slate to focus on fewer, higher-quality productions. One of the most prominent casualties of the change appeared to be Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, which was removed from the release calendar entirely, sparking rumors that it was being scrapped in favor of a Midnight Sons team-up movie. As it turns out, the Daywalker’s solo film is not dead yet.

During an interview with Elle magazine to promote her role in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, actress Mia Goth confirmed she is still attached to the long-delayed Blade reboot. While she could not offer specific details on the movie’s current stage of development, Goth expressed confidence in the drawn-out process. “It’s for the best that it’s taken the time that it has,” Goth stated. “They want to do it right.”

Goth’s continued involvement is significant, as she is rumored to be playing the supernatural villain Lilith. Should these rumors prove true, her character could be positioned as a major antagonist for the future of the MCU’s supernatural corner. With characters like Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen) already making his presence felt and other supernatural heroes and villains being introduced, Lilith could serve as a formidable foe not just for Blade, but for a potential gathering of heroes in a future crossover event.

Should a Blade Movie Even Happen Now?

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The journey to bring Blade to the screen has been one of the most troubled productions in Marvel Studios’ history. First announced to massive excitement at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, the project has since been trapped in development hell, cycling through multiple writers and two different directors. The delays have been attributed to a host of issues, including creative differences and star Ali’s reported dissatisfaction with early versions of the script, which allegedly relegated his character to a supporting role in his own film. The extensive retooling, which included scrapping an entire 1920s period-piece concept, highlights a fundamental struggle to define the character’s place in the modern MCU.

Considering the persistent roadblocks, a strategic pivot might be the most effective path forward for both the character and the supernatural wing of the MCU. Instead of forcing a solo film that the studio has yet to crack, Marvel could introduce Blade and Mia Goth’s Lilith within the rumored Midnight Sons movie. This approach would allow the supernatural threat to be firmly established through an ensemble narrative, giving audiences a chance to see Ali’s long-awaited portrayal of the Daywalker in action without the pressure of carrying a solo franchise from a standstill. A successful appearance in a team-up could then generate the organic excitement and clear creative direction needed to finally launch a Blade spinoff project, ensuring that when his solo movie does happen, it is built on a solid foundation rather than years of developmental uncertainty.

