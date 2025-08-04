We Need a New Blade Ongoing Series While We Wait for the MCU

Eric Brooks, better known as Blade, is an integral part of Marvel Comics. He’s been around since Marvel’s deep dive into horror (read: the 70s), and it often feels like he is single-handedly keeping the Marvel universe safe from vampires. Is that an exaggeration? Maybe, but we’re okay with it. The 1998 movie, starring Wesley Snipes, brought a whole new group of fans into the community, and that hype has continued to build while we all wait for the next Blade adventure. Blade made a brief cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, but otherwise, the wait is still ongoing for a Blade movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). So, while we wait, perhaps Marvel should give us a new ongoing comic series?

Marvel has been promising fans a new Blade movie for years. They regained the rights to Blade in 2011, and Kevin Feige expressed interest in 2016. So it seemed like it was just a matter of time before it became a reality, right? The production even went so far as to cast a new lead for Blade, Mahershala Ali (that was in 2020, mind you). Since then, there’s been nothing but delays and roadblocks, so many fans have all but given up hope for a Blade reboot. It’s hard to blame fans for giving up hope and assuming the worst. Marvel can’t undo the damage done with these delays, but they can help fans out by giving us a new Blade comic series.

Why We Need a New Ongoing Blade Series Now More Than Ever

There’s no denying that the horror genre is on the rise again in the comic book world. Comic series like Something Is Killing the Children are popping off, and its upcoming adaptation is gaining even more attention. Likewise, Marvel series that lean more into the world of horror are always appreciated by fans, which explains why Ghost Rider is always relevant. Marvel should probably be throwing all of its horror series and characters into the limelight, including Blade.

When it comes to Blade, there’s always endless potential about what to do next. He’s an iconic vampire hunter who works well solo or in a team. He has saved the day hundreds of times over, putting his life on the line to keep the vampiric threat at bay. Blade’s backstory gives him a personal reason to care about this threat, and that has always enhanced the story for readers. It’s a formula that works, and we don’t want to see it change or fade away.

When it comes to teams, Blade is probably better known for working alongside the Midnight Sons, but that’s hardly the only team he’s signed up with. He was even working with the Avegners somewhat recently (and they absolutely needed his help dealing with their vampire problem). Here’s the thing: a new ongoing series about Blade could open the doors to more series down the line, and that’s always a good thing. Think about what a more modern take on Midnight Sons might look like, putting newer characters into the fold to add some fresh blood (pun not intended, but appreciated).

Blade’s More Recent Cameos and Series

It wouldn’t be accurate to say that Blade has disappeared from Marvel Comics. He’s been popping up here and there; he made a cameo in the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic (#13), and he was likewise in Crypt of Shadows (2024). More importantly, he was also involved in a 2024 event, Blood Hunt, appearing both in the main event series and in Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt (2024). However, he hasn’t had an ongoing series since 2023, and that one only ran for ten issues.

These relatively smaller appearances feel more in keeping with how things have been going in the MCU. While fans were delighted to see Wesley Snipes’ Blade make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, it instantly added a new layer of worry into the mix. Blade’s plithy comment about being the one and only probably didn’t help, though perhaps that was merely grandstanding. Mahershala Ali’s more recent comments (about leaving him out of it) add more fuel to the fire, though it’s hard to blame him for wanting to maintain silence. The wait must be even worse for those involved; it would be hard not to take that personally.

No matter how we look at it, Blade is a fantastic character who consistently deserves more attention than he gets. We’re still holding out hope for an MCU Blade revival, but in the meantime, fans deserve a new ongoing series revolving around this iconic character. Given the lack of news on this front, fans are hungry for more, and it would be a mistake for Marvel not to capitalize on this.