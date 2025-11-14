Prime’s New Batman Show Introduces a New Bat-Fam Member Who’s Got to Make it Into the Comics

Bat-Fam is a Batman-centric animated series unlike anything that DC fans have seen before. Skewing a little younger than Amazon’s other Dark Knight animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, Bat-Fam didn’t just create a funnier show for Gotham City’s protector; it introduced wild new takes on classic characters. So far, Ra’s Al Ghul has been introduced as a “lovable” spectre, the Man-Bat resides within Wayne Manor, and Damian Wayne hung up his Robin costume to be “Little Batman.” Thanks to the events of Merry Little Batman, things are quite different for Bruce Wayne and his family, thanks to the addition of a character who could use a big push.

One of the biggest, most surprising additions to the Bat family in this new Amazon series is Volcana, aka Claire. During the events of Merry Little Batman, the villain was thrown into a Lazarus Pit in an effort to save her life. While the hotter-than-hot antagonist does still reside within the land of the living, the Lazarus Pit had an unexpected side effect for Volcana. Rather than coming back in her regular body, Claire was “de-aged,” jumping out of the pit as a teenager rather than the adult she had once been. With Bruce Wayne offering her a home following her misadventure, Volcana has become an essential part of this idiosyncratic crew.

By powers alone, Volcana doesn’t have much in the way of abilities that are different from many other flame wielders in the DCU. While manipulating and creating fire is no small feat, it’s more in Claire’s character that she works well with the cast. Wayne Manor is fit to bursting in Bat-Fam, but Volcana does add some flair that would otherwise be missing. It should come as no surprise that she is a “hot head,” but her chemistry with Damien and the humor she brings to the series work quite well. Surprisingly enough, while Volcana has appeared in DC Comics, it might be time to give her a far larger role.

The Origins of Volcana

Warner Bros

Volcana first appeared as an entirely original DC Animated Universe character, fighting against the Man of Steel in the Superman: The Animated Series episode, “Where There’s Smoke.” The white hot villain joins the likes of Harley Quinn, as the Joker’s ex-girlfriend made her debut in Batman: The Animated Series before arriving in the comics proper. She would return in a handful of episodes and, surprisingly enough, only made her first appearance in the comics last year in a random issue of Black Lightning. Unfortunately, despite making her way into the funny books, the fiery villain hasn’t had the chance to develop in the same sense as her animated counterparts.

Now, the question of whether she should remain a villain in the comics as she did with her debut, or revert to her teenage self from Bat-Fam is a different question altogether. We don’t necessarily see Volcana becoming a part of the Bat family in the comics, as there are already so many heroes that protect Gotham that the city streets are crowded with heroes as it is. This doesn’t mean that she couldn’t make for a great villain who would threaten the Dark Knight. Granted, Bruce Wayne already tangles with Firefly on occasion, but Volcana seems like a far bigger threat than the villain who simply uses technology to summon flames.

What Else Should Be Made Canon From Bat-Fam?

DC Studios/Prime Video

While we don’t think that Man-Bat and R’as Al Ghul should be hanging around Wayne Manor in the comics, or that Damien should officially take on the moniker of “Little Batman,” there are some fun aspects of this series we wouldn’t mind seeing. Ra’s becoming a ghost that would haunt Batman, for example, would work well in the comics, we feel, potentially letting his daughter Talia pick up the slack as the Demon’s Head.

As of the writing of this article, Bat-Fam hasn’t been confirmed for a second season, but there is sure to be plenty of material to cover for the future. With the first season proving that it is created by big DC fans, planting plenty of easter eggs, perhaps Volcana and this series as a whole could have a big impact on the comics one day.

