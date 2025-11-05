New Batman Animated Series Releases Its Opening: Watch

Over the decades, the Dark Knight has conquered the entertainment world in countless ways. As Bruce Wayne protects Gotham City in the comics, the Batman has also been fighting his classic rogues’ gallery in feature-length films and television shows. Later this month, a wild new take on Gotham’s dark avenger is arriving on Amazon Prime Video, and to get fans hyped for this animated series, the intro has found its way online. Typically, Bruce is joined by allies like Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and more, but Bat-Fam is throwing some wild new cohorts into the mix for the Dark Knight’s next television adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bat-Fam will hit Amazon Prime Video on November 10th, acting as something of a sequel to the 2023 film, Merry Little Batman. While the show will feature Damien Wayne in a prominent role, he won’t be fighting crime as Robin, but rather, will take to the streets as “Little Batman.” Joining Damien will be a colorful cast of characters, such as Claire Selton (Volcana), Alicia Pennyworth, and even Kirk Langstrom, aka Man-Bat. Joining the colorful cast is also the ghost of R’as Al Ghul, who will apparently be hanging out within Wayne Manor as something of a “frenemy” to those who live in it. You can check out the new intro video below.

Play video

The Uniqueness of Bat-Fam

Warner Bros

Obviously, DC fans can see that Bat-Fam looks quite unique from the Batman animated shows that we’ve seen in the past. With its dynamic animated style, the Amazon series is also skewed toward a younger audience as Bruce attempts to fight crime while simultaneously forging a new family of oddballs. Set to release ten episodes in total, Bat-Fam is taking the ball and running with it for its unique concept, but it’s far from the only Dark Knight-themed series that Amazon is planning to focus on in the future. In fact, another Batman series is preparing to return, offering a far darker take on the Dark Knight than Bat-Fam.

Batman: The Caped Crusader is a far darker take on Gotham City that is planning to make a comeback with its upcoming second season. While the series has yet to confirm when we can expect its return, the season one finale hinted at a rather big Batman villain preparing to cause Bruce some serious headaches. Caped Crusader’s first season featured wild new takes on the likes of Harley Quinn, Clayface, Two-Face, Firefly, the Penguin, and more, but the Clown Prince of Crime was absent. In the final moment of the previous season finale, the Joker was hinted at as he stood in the shadows, administering his toxin as he prepared to make his animated debut. Even Bat-Fam had its own take on the Joker, but rest assured, Caped Crusader’s take on the legendary villain will be far darker and more mature than the all-ages appropriate series.

What do you think of this new intro for one of the most bizarre takes on Batman? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!