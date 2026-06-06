Prime’s Underrated Fantasy Gem Still Needs 1 Big Change (& I’m Shocked It Hasn’t Happened Yet)

Prime Video‘s underrated fantasy gem, The Legend of Vox Machina, is back for Season 4 — and it’s leaning into major changes with its newest arc. The characters start the season separated from one another, much like spinoff series The Mighty Nein, and we’re still missing a major player after three episodes. The group’s altered dynamic (and Scanlan’s absence) aren’t the only ways Season 4 shakes things up. The team is also facing a new threat, and it’s a far cry from the dragons of the Chroma Conclave.

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Despite all the big shifts in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4, there’s one change the series still hasn’t made. Given the new villain and the addition of Taryon Darrington, that’s somewhat surprising. It’s something Prime Video’s fantasy gem needs to grapple with, though it may wait until its fifth and final season to do so.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 Still Needs to Change Its Opening Theme

Image via Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina might be back for a new arc, but that’s not reflected in the series’ opening theme. The title sequence remains the same in Season 4, both in terms of its music and its visuals. The former isn’t necessarily that strange, though we’ve seen the opening score change once before, during the shift from Seasons 1 and 2 to Season 3. The odder choice is keeping the visuals, most of which feature team dynamics and characters that are no longer as relevant in the newest episodes.

The animated fantasy series is clearly building to the arrival of the Whispered One, and it’s also working newcomer Taryon Darrington into the group. The emphasis on death magic and the distance between the members of Vox Machina also bring about a tonal shift. The plotlines and visuals in the first three episodes of Season 4 are darker, and it would make sense to work that into the title sequence. Instead, it continues to highlight the Chroma Conclave and minor villains that Vox Machina already dealt with. There’s no sign of Taryon Darrington, and it looks as though Scanlan is still deeply involved. There are a few images referencing the looming darkness, but they feel underplayed considering the Whispered One and his cultists are now the main focus.

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It’s Surprising The Prime Video Series Doesn’t Start Season 4 With This Change

Image via Prime Video

It’s shocking that The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 doesn’t kick off with a new title sequence, even if the first one was used for two seasons. The drastic story change from Seasons 3 to 4 demands some differences, even if the creators wanted to keep the shots of the titular team and the allusions to the Matron. The Taryon Darrington and Whispered One arcs provide plenty of visual opportunities to capitalize on, from the magic gems used by Vox Machina’s self-proclaimed new member to the undead beings plaguing Exandria. And given the likelihood that the Whispered One will be the Big Bad through the end of the show, the series could’ve kept a fresh opening for Seasons 4 and 5.

It’s unclear if The Legend of Vox Machina‘s latest outing will shift themes as it digs deeper into its mysterious new enemy. But even with Prime Video’s weekly release schedule, it seems unlikely. There’s no logical reason to wait until halfway through Season 4 to shake things up. That means we’ll have to hope The Legend of Vox Machina Season 5 will update the opening.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 5 Needs One Last Title Sequence Change to Send Off the Series

If The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 doesn’t change its title sequence, Season 5 absolutely should — for two big reasons. First, it needs to align the imagery with the current story arcs. And secondly, a fresh Season 5 theme would be a great means of giving the underrated fantasy series a proper send-off. After all, the Prime Video show will end with the next chapter. With Season 4’s opener feeling somewhat jarring, Season 5 should get this right and go out on a high note.

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