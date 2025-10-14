The Boys: Every Member of The Seven, Ranked by Power

Becoming a Supe is an honor in The Boys universe. While not every power is considered desirable, most have enough upside that Vought International, the company that creates Compound V, the substance that grants people abilities, will seek a way to utilize them. And once Vought is in the mix, the sky really is the limit, with endorsement deals, TV shows, and movies being on the table. Standing in front of the camera a few times isn’t the dream of most Supes, though. No, the real goal is to get to the top of the Vought food chain by joining its elite team of Supes, The Seven.

Led by Homelander, the group serves as the first line of defense against disasters, whether it’s a plane crash or a PR fire. However, not every Supe that ends up on the roster is cut from the same cloth. Here’s every member of The Seven from The Boys, ranked by power.

13) Sister Sage

Unlike most members of The Seven, Sister Sage joins the team after being personally recruited by Homelander, who is sick of only having yes-men around. He knows that Sister Sage will push back against him and will also prove to be a valuable asset because of her heightened intelligence. The only downside with Sister Sage’s abilities is that they don’t give her anything in the strength department, making her a liability on the battlefield.

12) Firecracker

One of Sister Sage’s first moves is to bring Firecracker, a popular podcast host, into the fold. Sage believes the recruit can get the public back on The Seven’s side, as her show can spin the narrative in whatever direction Vought sees fit. Firecracker isn’t much of a fighter, though, as her calling card is making sparks with her hands that are more of a party trick than a weapon.

11) Black Noir 2

After Homelander kills Black Noir, Vought doesn’t want the world to believe another member of The Seven is dead. The solution is to hire a Supe actor to pose as the hero during public appearances. While Black Noir II is happy to do Homelander’s dirty work, he’s not nearly as powerful as the original. He can’t even use his flight ability because it would raise suspicion.

10) Translucent

The Boys kicks off with Billy Butcher going after Translucent, the member of The Seven who can turn invisible. Capturing Translucent turns out to be a walk in the park, but his skin is so dense that killing him is another story. Eventually, the titular team develops a bomb that kills him from inside his body, putting him out of commission for good. Losing his life to humans means Translucent can only be so high on this list.

9) Supersonic

Vought will never pass up an oppurtunity to put on a show, so when the chance to recruit a new member for The Seven via a reality show pops up, it’s a no-brainer. Supersonic, an old friend of Starlight’s, wins the whole thing, but he doesn’t last long. Despite being able to create sound waves by clapping and having super hearing, Supersonic dies at the hands of Homelander, who proves they aren’t even in the same league.

8) The Deep

The Deep has had trouble staying at the top of Vought Tower because he abuses his power. Homlander has been keeping him in check the last couple of seasons, which is easy because he’s much more powerful than his teammate. The Deep has superhuman strength and durability, can swim very fast, and can communicate with aquatic life. When he’s not near water, though, he’s a liability.

7) Starlight

Starlight meets her new teammates at the start of The Boys, and they’re not very welcoming. Part of the problem is that they don’t see her as an equal, believing her power to absorb energy and turn it into light is lackluster. Well, she proves them wrong when she masters her abilities and starts dishing out pain with her energy blasts. Starlight also learns how to fly, an ability that allows her to escape from Homelander’s forces in Season 4.

6) A-Train

Without A-Train, The Boys doesn’t have a story. He kills Hughie Campbell’s girlfriend because his powers are on the fritz, and they stay that way for a while. However, when he’s firing on all cylinders, A-Train is a formidable force – the fastest man alive. Combining speed with strength means that he can surprise enemies and get the edge in just about any fight.

5) Lamplighter

Lampligher retires before The Boys starts, but he returns later, still working for Vought. His powers enable him to manipulate fire, making him very dangerous. Vought would send him on some of their more unsavory missions to make things look like an accident. The only thing holding Lamplighter back is that he can’t create fire on his own; he needs to be near an open flame or have a lighter handy to do damage.

4) Black Noir

Despite being a man of few words, Black Noir is a force to be reckoned with. He leaves all of the gimmicks at home, choosing to let his strength do the talking. It also doesn’t hurt his case that he has a healing factor. Unfortunately, his powers aren’t able to withstand Homelander’s power, as the leader of The Seven takes his former friend off the board after learning the truth about Soldier Boy.

3) Queen Maeve

At the start of The Boys, Homelander and Queen Maeve are Vought’s power couple. The company can put them together because their power levels are comparable, with both being incredibly strong and bulletproof. Maeve even gets to knock her ex around a few times in Season 3 and lives to tell the tale. There are very few Supes that have that notch on their belt.

2) Stormfront

Stormfront takes over Translucent’s spot on The Seven in Season 2. Very little is known about her at first, but her powers speak for themselves, allowing her to manipulate electricity and move objects with her mind. Stormfront’s versatile skill set makes her an asset to Vought until her beliefs get in the way. While trying to recruit Homelander’s son to his side, the little boy blasts her with his heat vision, putting her in a hospital bed for the rest of her life.

1) Homelander

The reason that Ryan can get the edge on Stormfront is that he’s his father’s son. Homelander is the cream of the crop in the Supe world, possessing incredible strength, speed, and durability. His heat vision is also no joke, burning up anything in its path. If there were an easy way to take out Homelander, he would be dead already, but there isn’t, which means the world of The Boys is at his mercy until he says otherwise.

The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.

