Today On TV in 1983, A Cult Animated Show Premiered During a Major Controversy (And You Can’t Stream It Now)

The ’80s are a favorite era for a lot of people, and it’s not hard to see why, considering both movies and TV were packed with all kinds of new things. However, it was also a time when something pretty strange happened in children’s entertainment: an animated fantasy adventure series came along looking completely harmless, while some adults saw something much more concerning in it. Dragons, monsters, and magical worlds were becoming more and more appealing to audiences, but not everyone was exactly comfortable with that trend, largely because of this particular production that, ironically, went on to define a generation and leave behind quite a legacy.

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The most interesting part is that this show isn’t remembered because of the controversy surrounding it, meaning that anyone looking back on it today probably doesn’t even know about all the negative attention it once received. In fact, the animated show even got a very well-received 2020s live-action film and is already building anticipation for an upcoming TV production. It’s pretty wild to think that its place in pop culture was once shaped by accusations that it could negatively influence young audiences.

Dungeons & Dragons Faced One of the Biggest Controversies of the ’80s

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Premiering on CBS in September 1983, Dungeons & Dragons follows six teenagers who enter an amusement park ride and suddenly find themselves transported to a fantasy world. There, they are given new identities and magical weapons by the Dungeon Master, a mysterious figure who becomes their guide. Hank becomes a ranger, Eric takes on the role of a cavalier, Diana becomes an acrobat, Sheila gets a cloak that can make her invisible, Presto becomes a wizard, and Bobby gets a powerful axe. Alongside them is Uni, a little unicorn, while Venger serves as the main villain. And who doesn’t know this show, right? It became so popular that you don’t even need to have grown up in the ’80s to recognize it.

But for anyone who didn’t live through that era and only knows the series through nostalgia today, it might be surprising to learn that its premiere happened in the middle of a huge debate surrounding Dungeons & Dragons itself. As you probably know, the TV production was based on the famous tabletop RPG originally released in 1974, which had become one of the biggest targets of the so-called Satanic Panic in the United States. During the early ’80s, some religious groups and activists began claiming the game could encourage satanism, witchcraft, occult practices, and even dangerous behavior among young people. To get a better idea of what that was like, just watch Season 4 of Stranger Things, when Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson is portrayed as an outsider who is seen as dangerous and therefore becomes a suspect in satanic activity just because he plays D&D (on top of his rocker look and taste in music).

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The concern among many adults was that the RPG incorporated entire storylines involving magic, demons, devils, necromancy, spells, and several supernatural creatures. To players, all of this was part of a fictional world where they could create characters and tell stories, but to critics, those elements had a much more serious meaning. And given the way people saw things back then, the difference between portraying something in fiction and actually practicing it in real life was basically ignored. One of the most famous incidents that helped fuel the controversy happened in 1982, when teenager Irving Pulling II died by suicide, and his mother believed that his involvement with Dungeons & Dragons had contributed to it. She later sued TSR, the company behind the RPG, founded the organization Bothered About Dungeons & Dragons, and became one of the best-known voices campaigning against the game.

Now imagine that, after all the backlash, an animated series suddenly shows up on a major network’s children’s programming. On top of that, it made absolutely no effort to hide its fantasy elements. And the truth is that when you watch some clips today, you can see just how different the actual content was from the accusations surrounding it. The series was nowhere near teaching children anything about satanism, it didn’t introduce occult rituals as something kids should practice, and it wasn’t trying to push its audience toward any kind of supernatural religion. If anything, it was a pretty conventional fantasy adventure. Maybe Venger was the one element that didn’t exactly help, given he’s a powerful sorcerer with a pretty terrifying appearance, or Tiamat, the massive five-headed dragon — but they were still just fantasy villains.

But then, Dungeons & Dragons was canceled after three seasons and 27 episodes.

Was Dungeons & Dragons Canceled Because of the Controversy?

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Considering all the fuss surrounding the show, it’s natural to assume that it ended because of the protests and campaigns against it. But no, the series wasn’t canceled because religious groups managed to convince CBS that it was satanic. Mark Evanier, who worked on the production and wrote its pilot, looked back on the situation in 2023 and said that pressure from parent groups was actually pretty minimal compared to the show’s main problem: its ratings weren’t high enough to justify a fourth season. Of course, it’s impossible to completely rule out the possibility that all the uproar had some effect on its declining audience. On the other hand, the series apparently wasn’t a failure during its run, since it reportedly topped its time slot for two years and was considered popular. Still, confirming exactly how much of an impact the controversy had remains more of an assumption than an established fact.

One unfortunate detail, though, is that, because of its cancellation, Dungeons & Dragons never actually got a proper ending. The protagonists remained trapped in that world, and there was never an episode showing the group finally finding their way home or definitively ending their conflict with Venger. Later on, a script called “Requiem” was written and became known among fans as a possible conclusion, but it was never produced as an actual episode of the original series.

But the irony of the whole situation really is something: a role-playing game became a TV series and is now considered a beloved franchise and one of the best-known fantasy IPs in the world. The game reached the mainstream, gained new generations of players, received books and comics, and . You’d probably never imagine that any of this would have been possible at the time. Unfortunately, the problem now is trying to revisit the animated show, since its streaming availability is basically nonexistent (aside from the possibility of finding it on a few free services).

So, who would’ve thought that the classic Dungeons & Dragons, with the massive legacy it has today, came from material that was once considered a threat? And the funny thing is that forty years later, the problem isn’t convincing anyone that it isn’t satanic anymore, but simply finding the original production to watch again. Go figure.