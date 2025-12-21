Every Record Broken by KPop Demon Hunters

Ever since it debuted on Netflix on June 20th, KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm. In fact, even six months later, it remains on the streamer’s Top 10 list. For the week of 12/8 to 12/14, it was placed at number five in the United States and fourth worldwide. In fact, the amount of time it has been in the Top 10 is a record for a Netflix movie. Even more impressive is the fact that happened a while ago. The more time it spends on the Top 10 the more difficult it’s going to be for any other Netflix original to beat it. Well, until the sequel rolls around.

Furthermore, that’s far from the only record set by KPop. It’s just one of many, and we’re going to go through them all. Not to mention, now that we’re entering awards season, you can expect even more records to be set.

13) First Netflix Movie to Win the Weekend Box Office

Even though it had been playing on Netflix for two whole months, it won the weekend box office in August. Even more impressive is the fact that it pulled that off in spite of only receiving play on Saturday and Sunday. It didn’t work out nearly as well when Netflix put it in theaters again two months later, but it was all gravy by that point. Netflix is notoriously averse to putting their originals on the big screen, but KPop was too much of a sensation for them to resist, and it paid off to the tune of $18 million in two days.

12) “Soda Pop,” Then “Golden,” Ranked Number One on the Top Gabb Music Songs Chart

Top Gabb is basically Billboard (with whom they’re partnered) if Billboard only had kid-friendly music. And, while we’ll get to Billboard in a bit, we’ll cover Top Gabb now. Two songs from KPop have topped the kid-friendly chart. First was Saja Boy’s “Soda Pop” followed by HUNTR/X’s “Golden.”

11) Saja Boys Became the Highest Charting K-pop Boy Band in US Spotify History

Thanks to their “Your Idol,” the penultimate song of the film, the Saja Boys found their fictional selves with the most popular song on Spotify (in the U.S.). That beat “Dynamite” by BTS, which only got as high as number three. In other words, Saja Boys became the highest-charting boy band in US Spotify history.

10) HUNTR/X Became the Highest Charting K-pop Girl Group in US Spotify History

“Your Idol” reached number one on the US Spotify chart dated July 3rd. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” was also on the chart, but in the second position. Then, on July 8, “Golden” took the crown, usurping Saja Boys and becoming the highest-charting female K-pop group in history. If fact, this counts as two records set. When “Golden” was in position two, it had already beaten Blackpink to make HUNTR/X the highest-charting female K-pop group in US Spotify History. Then, when it took first place, HUNTR/X became the first female K-pop group to have a song in the top spot.

9) “Golden” Placed at Number One on the UK Official Singles Chart

For the week beginning on August 1st, “Golden” became the number one song on the UK Singles Chart. This made it only the second K-pop song to ever pull this off, after only Psy’s “Gangnam Style.” Furthermore, this also made it the first song by a fictional band to rank first since “The Official BBC Children in Need Medley” by Peter Kay’s Animated All Star Band in 2009. It ended up spending ten non-consecutive weeks in the number one position, ultimately making it the longest-running number one single by a fictional band since The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar” all the way back in 1969.

8) “Golden” Placed at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100

When “Golden” debuted on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in the first week of July, it was all the way in position 81. Cut to two weeks later and it was in the Top 10. Before long, it was in the number one position, which made HUNTR/X the first girl group to do so since Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious” in 2001. As for the record it set, it was the first K-pop song with female lead vocalists to nab the number one spot.

7) The First Soundtrack to Feature Four Songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10

In late August, KPop Demon Hunters‘ soundtrack became the first for any film, animated or live action, to have four songs in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10. These included “Golden” in first place, “Your Idol” in fourth, “Soda Pop” in fifth, and “How It’s Done” in 10th.

6) Most Successful Soundtrack of 2025 on Billboard 200

The soundtrack for the film is the most successful of 2025 on Billboard 200, and the only one to nab the top spot at any point throughout the year. It did that not once, but twice. First on the week of September 20th and then on the week of October 11th. As of December 20th, when it’s been on the chart for 25 weeks, it remains in the number three position.

5) The Soundtrack Went Double Platinum

In October, the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) certified “Golden” as Double Platinum. That means it sold at least two million units. Other songs, like “How It’s Done,” “Soda Pop,” “Your Idol,” and “What It Sounds Like” were all certified Platinum. The same could be said of the soundtrack as a whole.

4) HUNTR/X Topped the Billboard Global 200 List

“Golden” reached the number one spot on the Billboard Global 200 just a few weeks after it debuted. Specifically, for the week beginning with July 19th, at which point it held that position for eighteen non-consecutive weeks between then and December 13th.

3) The Longest a Movie Has Been in the Top 10 on Netflix

When it completed its 15th week of play, KPop Demon Hunters became the film with the longest placement on Netflix’s Top 10. That beat Red Notice, which left the Top 10 after week 14. And here’s the thing, that record was set in early October. The pop culture sensation has spent another 11 weeks in the Top 10.

As mentioned, it was in the fifth place in the U.S. for the week of 12/8 to 12/14. It was in that position the previous week as well. Prior to that it was in second place. In other words, even after 26 weeks, it’s going to be a bit before it exits the Top 10, and even when that happens it will be hovering just outside of that. It continues to attract new fans and rewatches in equal measure.

2) The Most Streamed Animated Movie in Netflix’s History

In its sixth week of release, Demon Hunters became the most popular Netflix animated film since the streamer started. This put it far ahead of other popular Netflix animated movies such as Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Sea Beast, and The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

1) The Most Streamed Movie in Netflix’s History

Netflix has never been one to publish viewership numbers, but they have let people know what the most popular films on the streamer on. Not just in terms of the Top 10 for any given week, but most popular of all time, as well. This is done by analyzing a new film’s performance throughout its first 90 days of play. KPop is number one with 325.1 million views (and that number has almost certainly ballooned since then, as it’s served as both an immediate hit and a word-of-mouth hit).

This beats Red Notice at 230.9 million views, Carry-On at 172.1 million views, Don’t Look Up at 171.4 million views, The Adam Project with 157.6 million, and Bird Box with 157.4 million. It will be very interesting to see the inevitable sequel’s 90-day numbers. It’s hard to imagine anything else beating KPop Demon Hunters at its own game.