This Canceled Sci-Fi Show with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes is Still One of the Best HBO Max Hidden Gems

Every once in a while, a show comes along that is so unique and so good that audiences everywhere wonder why it was only one season. And this sci-fi series, lauded by both critics and audiences alike for being entirely singular, is no exception, with its eerie story and beautiful animation. It’s morally gray, full of flawed characters, completely ambiguous, and will crawl right into your brain to ensure that you think about nothing else for a solid week after you’ve finished it.

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Scavengers Reign debuted on HBO Max in 2023. It was cancelled, but then acquired by Netflix, a move that ignited hope that a second season was on the horizon. However, in a move entirely too familiar for the platform, which is known for dropping the ball on its most beloved series, Netflix also declined to renew it. The series, which die-hard fans still hold out hope for, centers on the crew of a damaged deep-space freighter, the Demeter 227, who now find themselves separated and stranded on a beautiful planet seemingly designed to kill them. It’s nothing short of disturbing, but that’s where the beauty lies—not only in the flora and fauna of this alien planet, but in the bonds of the people, and the consciousness, attempting to survive it.

Scavenger’s Reign is Entirely Unique Television

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Critics and audiences alike did not hesitate to sing the show’s praises, with critics rating Scavengers Reign 100% and audiences 96%. It draws on themes similar to sci-fi masterpieces like Battlestar Galactica and The Expanse, telling a story that’s only bolstered by its simplistic, strange animation, truly making it a work of science-fiction art. “A lush, magnificent, hypnotic story of human survival in a place that feels, in a way that sci-fi planets only occasionally manage, truly otherworldly,” says critic James Poniewozik.

Casual viewers were equally enamored with the series’ aesthetically pleasing yet morally murky vibe. Talking about the overwhelmingly positive reviews, one viewer said, “Personally, I don’t think there’s anything else on TV that looks like this. It’s gorgeous. It feels like an old sci-fi graphic novel from the 60s. It’s quiet and contemplative at its best, which a lot of modern sci-fi refuses to be. It’s just so refreshing. It doesn’t feel the need to be all about the plot.” And they couldn’t be more correct. Scavengers Reign is at its best in the quiet moments, trusting the audience to determine how they feel in those moments rather than spoon-feeding them the answers. For each morally “good” moment, there’s one that’s less easily defined. For each moment of humans protecting themselves, there’s one of nature doing the same. It’s a story that exists in the liminal space, and that puts it in a league of its own.

It Told a Familiar Story in a New Way

Crash landing on an alien planet intent on killing you as an act of self-defense isn’t a story that’s new to sci-fi. It’s as old as the genre itself, with movies like Predator, Alien, Annihilation, and countless others using it as their core trope. But Scavengers Reign tells a familiar story in a way that feels fresh. And whether that’s due to the show’s unique animation or the narratives it chooses to focus on, that feeling of newness is altogether refreshing, as is its emphasis on its distinctive aesthetic. It builds a world that the audience is immediately engulfed by, pulled down into by the tendrils of the strange plants that call this planet home. Couple those pillars with flawed, relatable characters who offer something anyone can see themselves in, and you have a series that can reach a wide audience, defying genre stereotypes.

Scavengers Reign takes the things that work so well in sci-fi and slows them down, parsing them quietly and offering them up with little explanation, trusting the audience to make their own connections. No one is spoon-fed information about how the stranded crew has survived for months; instead, the audience is encouraged to find the context clues that spell it out. It presents an extremely interesting, intricate, and well-thought-out alien ecosystem and then forces you to essentially stew in it—something that more series could genuinely benefit from. And while the first season can stand on its own as a limited series, it is truly a crime that it wasn’t renewed for a second season.

Do you have a favorite moment from Scavengers Reign? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other sci-fi fans.