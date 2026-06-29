Adventure Time: Side Quests’ Finn and Jake Stars Talk Its New Era, Future Hopes & More

Adventure Time has returned for a whole new era, and we got to talk with the voices behind the new Finn and Jake all about their time with Adventure Time: Side Quests. The Cartoon Network classic series has returned for a brand new show set within the original series, and it returns to the earliest days of the original show. Focusing more on the episodic and wacky tone of the early seasons rather than the lore heavy experiences of an older Finn, it’s a return to form for the long running franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adventure Time: Side Quests has brought back John DiMaggio as the voice of Jake for the new show, but has introduced new talent Sasha Knight as the voice of Finn (replacing Jeremy Shada from the original series). Ahead of the new series’ premiere, ComicBook got the chance to speak with both Knight and DiMaggio about their experiences with Adventure Time: Side Quests. The two opened up about the new era of the show, their hopes for the future and more.

Adventure Time: Side Quests Stars Talk Finn and Jake’s Return

Courtesy of Hulu / Cartoon Network Studios

Adventure Time: Side Quests has to balance the fact that it’s a new series worth of adventures for Finn and Jake, but it’s all set within the bounds of those first couple of seasons of the original show. Speaking to Sasha Knight about getting into the role of Finn, he was nothing but excited about how he felt about the opportunity, “It’s so awesome and so cool. It’s so crazy that I get to bring Finn back to life because he’s so fun, and I resonate with him in so many ways. It’s so awesome. That’s the only word I feel like can really encapsulate it is just so awesome.”

But while Knight is taking on the unenviable task of being a new voice for a new version of Finn, he’s also being accompanied by an experience John DiMaggio in the role of Jake. Which is something that’s further also reflected by the characters’ central dynamic in the show itself. DiMaggio had nothing but compliments about Knight’s performance in the role, “He’s doing such a killer job…he just nails it. When the first time I heard him, I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is perfect. This is going to be great.’ He just’s great tonally and orally.” DiMaggio isn’t worried about fan reaction either.

Noting how he’s aware that there will be a contingent of Adventure Time fans who won’t accept the fact that Finn has a new voice at all, he’s hopeful that “…the majority of them are going to just be like, ‘This is just pitch perfect right here…They found the right kid.’ I’ve got his back 100%.” Speaking to that, Knight explained how after watching the original show as a child, he was able to really hone in on the version of the Finn he wanted to be.

But he also made sure to inject his own creativity and spirit into the role as there was plenty of time and opportunity to do so, “I was a fan of Adventure Time as a kid…and I’ve probably seen all of it at this point…Then I really refreshed my memory of it, rewatching a bunch of it for the audition process to really hone in on the version of Finn that I wanted to play.”

On Recording Together as New Finn & Jake

Courtesy of Hulu / Cartoon Network Studios

“I also think that I feel like I’m so similar to Finn in so many ways,” Knight continued. “It came decently naturally for me. People say that Finn is my spirit animal in a lot of ways, so I think that once I figured out the right voice and tone, I feel like everything else was just like, ‘Oh yeah, well, that’s just easy part.’ That’s the easy part.’” Helping with that energy and tapping into the classic dynamic between Finn and Jake, DiMaggio revealed that the two of them were able to get in some recording sessions together in order to really hone their energy.

“When we were able to get together and record together, I think it was an opportunity for both of us to just check each other’s energy,” DiMaggio explained. “Me being the veteran of the show, and to have Sasha there to absorb the kind of energy we use in the studio to create the friendship between them…I know this is what happens with me, but Sasha probably was just like, ‘Oh, I get this even more now, because I understand the energy between the two of them.’ I just can’t wait for people to see it.”

On DiMaggio’s end of things, the star reveals that luckily there wasn’t a lot that he needed to do to jump back into Jake’s vibe of things, “I’m fortunate enough that I don’t have to worry about going through puberty again or anything.” He didn’t really have to worry about any changes to Jake’s voice as he explained it’s always been like that since Jake’s birth, “It’s my voice with a hug around it…like riding a bike.”

More Adventure Time: Side Quests in the Future?

Courtesy of Hulu / Cartoon Network

The two of them are also absolutely down for more of Adventure Time: Side Quests if there is an opportunity to do so. But DiMaggio is also aware that it’s up to how fans respond to the series, “It’s always up to the fans, but I think the fans are really going to like this show and they’re going to want to come back for more.” The star is also aware of just how much more fruit there is on the vine for such an idea too with Finn and Jake potentially going on for even more outings.

“There’s so many stories that can be told in the Land of Ooo, and that’s just the best thing,” DiMaggio continued. “It opens up an opportunity for us to just tell all sorts of great stories with all sorts of great characters in the Land of Ooo, which is one of the most fantastical places to be and to exist. It’s exciting. I just love it. I would love some more.”

Adventure Time: Side Quests is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the United States, and then airs with Cartoon Network and streams with HBO Max in international territories on October 5th. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!