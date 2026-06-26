Cult Classic 2000s Fantasy Movie Getting a Disney Sequel Series With Original Star Returning

Disney is no stranger to bringing a franchise back into the spotlight after a long wait, and lately, there’s been a major resurgence in ’80s and ’90s properties overall. Now Disney has turned its attention to a different decade, as they are bringing a 2000s film back into the spotlight with a brand new sequel series for Disney+. It gets better though, as one of the film’s original stars is now on board.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A report from Variety confirms that Disney has ordered a pilot for a new series based on the 2006 film Aquamarine, and if the series gets the full green light, it will air on Disney+ and Disney Channel. It was also confirmed that original Aquamarine star Emma Roberts will reprise her role as Claire Brown in the pilot, though it’s not known how big a role she will have in the series if it gets a full episode order.

Everything We Know About Aquamarine’s Sequel Series

If you aren’t familiar with the original Aquamarine, the film was based on the 2001 Aquamarine novel by Alice Hoffman, and the film was directed by Elizabeth Allen. Playing the lead roles were Sara Paxton, Joanna JoJo Levesque, and Roberts, and now Roberts will not only reprise her role in the series’ pilot, but also executive produce the series.

Aquamarine followed best friends Claire Brown (Roberts) and Hailey Rogers (Levesque) as they hang out during the final days of summer, and this will be Hailey’s last summer in Baybridge thanks to her mother’s job as a marine biologist. After Hailey prays to the ocean gods for a reason not to move, those prayers are answered when Hailey and Claire discover a mermaid (Paxton) has washed into the pool, and they soon realize that she’s on her own quest to prove that true love exists.

Now it appears that Roberts will return as Brown, but there will be a new main character. That will be a teenager named Coral, who figures out her mother’s mermaid secret as well as how her own superpowers work. It remains to be seen how Brown first meets Coral, but one would imagine that upon learning about the history of the town and her mother’s mermaid origins, she will seek out others who are familiar with mermaids, and that could include her tracking down Brown.

It’s not known whether or not the tone will be more lighthearted like the original film, but we do know that Sarah Watson is writing the new series, and the original film writers John Quaintance and Jessica Bendinger won’t be involved in the pilot. Levesque and Paxton aren’t listed as reprising their roles, but there’s always a chance they end up making a cameo if the series gets the green light. You can find the official description below.

“When teenaged Coral moves to a dreamy seaside town, she begins unraveling the truth behind her mother’s disappearance—and discovers her mother was a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!