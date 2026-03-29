Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (March 30th)

We’ve made it through another week and we’re about to make it through another month as well. March winds down in the next few days and April is finally here. It’s warmer weather, longer days, and also new additions to Netflix. Coming up for the streamer this week, we hit that week of change as the platform adds new movies and series and some others go away. And it’s a great time for subscribers since the new month is stacked.

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The biggest things coming to Netflix this week are going to be found on Wednesday, April 1st. That’s the day a lot of the streamer’s new arrivals hit, including Kindergarten Cop and the Mission Impossible movies. There’s also some television series coming as well, including St. Denis Medical Season 1. Read on to see everything coming to Netflix this next week!

Tuesday, March 31st

Aaron Chen: Funny Garden — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This documentary traces the life of Lamar Odom, from his rise to NBA fame and marriage to Khloé Kardashian to his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel.

Wednesday, April 1st

Along Came Polly (2004)

American Gangster (2007)

Atonement (2007)

Black and Blue (2019)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Casino (1995)

Dorohedoro (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) – Anime series

Eat Pray Bark (2026) Netflix Original

Everest (2015)

Giving Hope: The Ni’Cola Mitchell Story (2023)

Happy’s Place (Season 1)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

It Takes a Village (2026) Netflix Original

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Love on the Spectrum (Season 4) Netflix Original

Madagascar 1-3

Mission: Impossible 1-5

Money Talks (1997)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer (2026) Netflix Original – British stand-up comedy special.

Smokey and the Bandit I & II

St. Denis Medical (Season 1)

The Giant Falls (2025)

The Wiz (1978)

Toriko x One Piece: Special Collaboration Episode (2011)

Thursday, April 2nd

Agent from Above (Season 1) Netflix Original

Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy anthology series.

Lego Ninjago Dragon Rising (Season 4 – Part 1)

The Ramparts of Ice (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sins of Kujo (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Bad Guys: The Series (Season 2) Netflix Original

XO, Kitty (Season 3) Netflix Original

Windbreaker (Season 2) – Anime series.

Friday, April 3rd

Bloodhounds (Season 2)

Feel My Voice (2026) Netflix Original

Gangs of Galicia (Season 2) Netflix Original

High Tides (Season 3) Netflix Original

Maamla Legal Hai (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson (2026)

Saturday, April 4th

Merrily We Roll Along (2025)

Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song (Season 1)

Sunday, April 5th

A Day to Die (2022)

Falling (2020)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

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