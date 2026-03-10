This Criminally Underrated Fantasy Series Is Poised To Have a Better Ending Than Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is arguably the most popular fantasy show of the last decade or so, but its legacy is diminished by its divisive ending. Seven years since the fantastical series wrapped up its run on HBO, the way it wrapped up remains a favorite topic of conversation among its loyal devotees. The franchise that it kicked off on the small screen thrives with two spinoffs: House of the Dragon, premiering in 2022, followed by A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in 2026. Moving forward, it’s even going to launch a movie offshoot following Aegon I.

There’s no denying Game of Thrones‘ impact on TV — good and bad. It has become the standard when it comes to fantastical storytelling, with some of the best-produced episodes of television ever. On the flip side, it’s also a favorite example to bring up when discussing the pressure of delivering a high-stakes finale. In 2026, however, another well-loved but criminally-underrated fantasy show is about to end, and luckily, it’s in a better position to have a more satisfying ending despite having the same major challenge.

Outlander Is Ending With Its Book Source Unfinished (Like Game of Thrones)

Debuting a few years after Game of Thrones, Outlander is based on the novels of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. The Starz show has built a loyal following throughout the years, but for something produced and acted well, it hasn’t come close to the prestige of its HBO predecessor. Like Game of Thrones, Outlander is set to end with an eight-season run with its source material still unfinished, as while a portion of it is based on Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, it is also expected to include elements from the still-unreleased 10th book from Gabaldon’s print series.

The long-delayed George R.R. Martin’s The Winds of Winter continues to be unfinished, as its expected release has been pushed countless times. Martin was initially hopeful that he would be able to complete the book before Game of Thrones had gone through all the available source material. That didn’t happen, obviously, and that had been partly blamed for Game of Thrones season 8 being a major let-down compared to its previous years.

How Outlander Is Poised To Deliver A Better Ending Than Game of Thrones

What gives Outlander a good chance to deliver a better ending than Game of Thrones is the way its story has been set up. Throughout its run, the Starz series’ core has been Jamie and Claire’s relationship. They may have been separated through time and space, but it has always been their bond that moves the story forward.

This is unlike Game of Thrones, which had multiple important relationships — most of them didn’t survive until the very end of its run. Primarily, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen’s relationship was still so new when it abruptly ended in the Game of Thrones finale. Non-book readers hadn’t even had the time to come to terms with the complications of their romance, and suddenly, she was dead in his arms.

As long as Outlander does not stray away from its storytelling core, it’s likely going to deliver a satisfying ending to its run. So far, things are looking up for it, as it debuted to a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — a good starting point compared to Game of Thrones season 8’s 55%.

Outlander streams on Starz, while Game of Thrones is available on HBO Max.

