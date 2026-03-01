5 Questions Outlander Needs to Answer in the Final Season

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s books, Outlander has fans buzzing after everything that went down in the last season. Now, with the eighth batch of episodes and the series finale, it’s hard to stay quiet — there’s just so much left unresolved. We’re talking about questions that didn’t just pop up after the last season, but have been hanging over the show for years, still wrapped in mystery. And this isn’t just loose plot threads for drama, because every single one affects the main storyline and the secrets you need to really understand the show’s core. So if you think the finale is just going to be reunions and tears, think again. That’s not exactly how it’s going to go.

That’s why we’re breaking down 5 of the biggest questions Outlander needs to answer in its final season. Each one could completely change how you see the story and everything that’s happened since the very beginning.

5) What Was Jamie’s Ghost Doing in Season 1?

image courtesy of starz

For a long time, fans have been wondering who the ghost is that appears in the very first episode of Outlander, staring at Claire and seen by Frank. Gabaldon herself was asked about it and confirmed that it was Jamie. But the “how” is still unanswered (even for readers, since the latest book hasn’t been released yet). Based on what the author has said and her involvement in the show, what we know so far is that Jamie is not a time traveler. He’s more like a “specter independent of the stones.” But what does that even mean?

Starting a little before Season 7, Jamie has been having dreams where he travels to moments in the future. The most widely accepted theory is that these are astral projections. Jamie could be traveling in dreams or altered states of consciousness, especially given his near-death experiences and Gabaldon’s comments that these things are connected. And why did he show up to Claire at that moment? Sure, it reinforces their deep, almost supernatural connection, but was it just to see his love, or is there something more specific going on? That’s the big question.

4) What Actually Happened With Faith?

image courtesy of starz

Faith has become one of the biggest mysteries fans are dying to solve. Claire and Jamie’s daughter, who was stillborn, was born back in Season 2. However, just when everyone thought that story was closed, it came back into play with Fanny in the latest season. As far as we know, once Claire gave birth in Paris, the baby was taken by Mother Hildegarde and buried in the hospital cemetery — but this is only mentioned and never shown. The pregnancy was high-risk, and for a long time, Claire was devastated. So time moves on, she and Jamie manage to cope, but one song is enough to bring everything back.

In the Season 7 finale, Fanny is heard singing a very specific song that Claire used to sing to Faith. It could be a coincidence, but it turns out it’s a song from the future, not from the time they’re living in. On top of that, Fanny has a locket with the name of the couple’s daughter. Everything points to the possibility that Faith didn’t die and may have survived, grown up, and even had children of her own. But who raised her? And how does this fit into the timeline exactly? And if it did happen, everything Claire and Jamie have done over the years (including time travel decisions, protecting their family, and even moral choices) takes on a whole new meaning.

3) Is Fanny Related to Claire and Jamie?

image courtesy of starz

And when it comes to Fanny, things get even more interesting. She and Jane make their first appearance in Season 7, and what we know is that they’re sisters and orphans, with Jane being the older one, working as a prostitute to survive. But when Captain Harkness tries to force Fanny, Jane kills him to protect her sister. So Jane ends up arrested, and William tries to rescue her, only for her to take her own life in prison. That leaves the younger sister under Claire and Jamie’s care at Fraser’s Ridge, which is where the first real connection between the three is established.

As we’ve seen, Fanny has a locket with Faith’s name, which immediately catches Claire’s attention — especially since the object apparently belonged to the girl’s mother. That’s where speculation begins that the main couple might actually be Fanny’s grandparents. If that turns out to be true in the final season, we’re talking about a plot twist that could change everything. For now, it remains the cliffhanger fans are biting their nails over, mainly because Fanny could be the key linking the past, present, and future of the entire story. And Outlander is a master at moments where past and present collide out of nowhere.

2) What Is Master Raymond’s Secret?

image courtesy of starz

Of course, with all these questions, you can’t ignore Master Raymond. He’s been a mystery since Season 2, when Claire first met him as a healer/apothecary with knowledge and skills that seemed to go beyond the medicine of the time. After that, he just disappears, only to return in Season 7, in a vision while Claire is near death. He helps her, asks for forgiveness for something, and when she tries to understand why, he disappears again, leaving her with the cryptic line that she’ll know someday. What did he really want? Why did he appear out of nowhere? Is he a time traveler?

These and other questions have been driving fans crazy, and naturally, a new theory started forming: he suddenly appeared to help Claire survive an infection after giving birth, using unknown methods, all before Mother Hildegarde could intervene. Considering that moment and the events of the latest season, it’s a fair bet that Master Raymond might have been involved with Faith. Maybe he saved the baby somehow, or hid her survival for a bigger reason. In the books, he could be connected to time travel or even be an ancestral figure among travelers. Either way, he’s one of the biggest mysteries Outlander still needs to explain.

1) What Are Mandy and Jemmy’s Abilities Exactly?

image courtesy of starz

Brianna and Roger’s kids are a whole different story. Even though they carry the blood of time travelers, Mandy and Jemmy were introduced as special children, and the show has never made it completely clear just how far their abilities go. Season 5 is when this first comes up, with Jemmy showing he can hear the same “buzz” from the time-travel stones that his parents and grandmother do. And when it becomes clear that he can even react more intensely, like when a gem heats up in his hand and explodes, it’s obvious he’s not just a regular kid.

As for Mandy, the first signs of her unique abilities appear in Season 7, when her brother is kidnapped by Rob Cameron. She seems to have an almost telepathic connection with Jemmy, sensing his presence and knowing when something bad is happening even before Brianna and Roger realize it. But the exact details of their powers are still up in the air. Can they actually influence events, or just sense things other time travelers can’t? Do they simply have amplified abilities because they’re children of two travelers instead of just one? A lot of the show’s remaining time-travel mysteries could end up being explained through them.

The final season of Outlander premieres on March 6 on Starz.

