These 7 Episodes of Game of Thrones Changed TV Forever

Game of Thrones defined must-see TV for the 2010s, and now we’re living in the era it wrought. The show was known for its unflinching brutality, and in many ways it is responsible for the way shows seek to subvert viewers’ expectations to this day. It also established some important tropes and patterns that never would have worked on TV before — even prestige dramas on networks like HBO. Of course, the series also opened up general audiences to the fantasy genre, and proved that adaptations of these kinds of doorstopper novels work better as series rather than movies. The show pulled off all of this before it missed the landing with one of the most infamous TV finales of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game of Thrones has become a global sensation, and it’s easy to forget where the show started and how much had to change for us to get here. At the same time, its popularity has splintered its fan base in some ways, as fans still argue endlessly about what exactly went wrong with the ending and what could have fixed it. That has created factions like book purists, critics of the showrunners, and those who blame author George R.R. Martin for not finishing his books in advance.

We wouldn’t have so much fandom discourse if the series itself hadn’t been impactful at every level of pop culture. Here’s a look back at seven of the Game of Thrones episodes that changed TV as we know it.

“The Iron Throne”

I promise not to harp on the ending too much as this list goes on, but we can’t ignore the stunning negative impact of the series finale, “The Iron Throne.” Fans and critics were shocked that such a beloved series with so much depth and nuance could descend this far and disappoint just about everyone. It has led to years’ worth of post-mortem examination of the series, and these days many say that the series began to go wrong as far back as Season 4. That kind of scrutiny may not have happened if the ending wasn’t so divisive in the first place.

“The Door”

By Season 6, Game of Thrones had pulled off so many shocks that many viewers didn’t think their heartstrings could be tugged in Westeros anymore, but Episode 5 proved them wrong. The twist ending of “The Door” revealed the meaning of Hodor’s name and the tragic reason for his condition. To top it all off, we were faced with the unsettling fact that Martin had been planning this reveal from the very beginning.

In general, the TV show minimized the magic in this series its implications, but the truth about Hodor may be the most horrifying exploration of Bran Stark’s Greenseer abilities in the entire series. It has also sent fan theorists into a frenzy exploring all the possibilities that time traveling mind control could present in future books and adaptations.

“The Laws of Gods and Men”

To many viewers, the dragons, swords, magic, and the medieval fantasy setting in general is just window dressing for a show that is fundamentally a character-driven drama, and that strength hits its peak in Season 4, Episode 6 when Tyrion goes on trial for the murder of his nephew, King Joffrey Baratheon. The individual stories of Jaime Lannister and Oberyn Martell fold into this climactic moment seamlessly, and Peter Dinklage delivers the best monologue of the entire series.

“Fire and Blood”

Game of Thrones was often billed as “fantasy for people who don’t read fantasy,” and from the very first scene, it was pretty clear that we were watching something fantastical as ice zombies hunted down sword-wielding rangers. However, it still felt surprising in the first season finale when the most iconic symbol of fantasy storytelling first reared its head: Daenerys Targaryen’s three hatchling dragons. For some, it was as if they’d been fooled into getting invested in a story that’s not their style, while for others, it was the best slow-burn reveal of all time.

“Mother’s Mercy”

There are a lot of parallels and narrative echoes in this story, and oftentimes, a plot point is easier to predict the second time around. However, Jon Snow’s death in the Season 5 finale is one of the high points of the show, not least of all because it perfectly mirrors audience’s the experience of Ned Stark’s death toward the end of Season 1.

On top of that, leaving Jon Snow dead between seasons was a stroke of genius, and it really did change the way audiences consumed this story. Jon Snow’s death comes at the end of the most recent book in A Song of Ice and Fire, meaning there was no way to read ahead or get spoilers about what would come next. This was definitely a moment that helped pull many show-only fans into the books, and we may never see that kind of desperation in the fandom again.

“Winter is Coming”

To reach heights like this, a TV show needs to start strong, and the series premiere “Winter is Coming” definitely exceeded all expectations. It’s an incredible adaptation of Martin’s world, made all the more amazing by the fact that the original pilot was scrapped and re-shot. If a few key decisions had gone differently, there would be no Game of Thrones at all.

“The Rains of Castamere”

Finally, by now it’s no secret that Game of Thrones‘ most effective surprise ever came in Season 3, Episode 9, “The Rains of Castamere,” better known as “the red wedding.” Just when fans thought they were hardened to the horrors of war in Westeros and this show’s disregard for main characters’ lives, all of that washed down the river along with Catelyn Stark’s body.

One lasting impact of this episode is the way spoilers are treated in adaptations. At the time, Martin himself marveled that fans and journalists didn’t give away the this plot point online or among their friends and family. Instead, people who knew what was coming filmed their loved ones’ reactions and shared them online. However, seeing how impactful an event like this can be, there’s often now a frantic rush to discover the big twists of an adaptation before they happen and be the first one to post about them online. We may never get another red wedding again, for better or worse.

Game of Thrones is far from perfect, but it has clearly earned its legendary status as a TV series, an adaptation, and a genre staple. The entire series is streaming now on Max. Martin’s novels are available in print, digital, and audiobook formats.