What Happens When You Call The Phone Number In Stranger Things Season 5 (It Continues A 6-Year Trend)

Stranger Things Season 5 is out now, and eager viewers are poring over the first four episodes in search of clues and Easter eggs. Demand was initially so high that Netflix crashed when Stranger Things released, although the streaming service now seems to be fine ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. The end of Stranger Things, the show that defined popular culture for nearly a decade, really does feel like the biggest streaming event of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the Stranger Things references and Easter eggs are pretty overt, with the first five minutes of Season 5 actually returning to the first season (complete with the familiar musical callback). Others are more subtle, and are sure to delight attentive viewers – notably a specific phone number displayed in Season 5, episode 1, which you can actually call.

Eleven’s “Missing Person” Phone Number is Real

Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper?



You’re not ready for what’s to come in Stranger Things 5 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Zql24JRxaS — xᴉlɟʇǝu (@netflix) January 30, 2025

There’s a “Missing Person” poster prominently displayed in the background of Hawkins, calling out the hunt for Jane Hopper. Netflix actually revealed this poster back in January, promoting Stranger Things at the beginning of the year, and yes – it’s a real number, and you can actually call it. When you do, you hear the following message:

“Thank you for contacting the Hawkins Police Department. Due to the recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Hawkins is currently under lockdown. For the safety of our residents, the Hawkins Emergency Task Force is working closely with Hawkins PD to track down missing persons, of which Jane Hopper is a priority. We urge you as a responsible citizen of Hawkins to assist us as we search to locate her.”

Stranger Things’ Phone Numbers Have Become a Tradition

Image courtesy of Netflix

This isn’t the first time Stranger Things has had a real-world phone number you can call. Past examples include:

618 625 8313 – a phone number set up alongside Season 3, allowing viewers to call Murray Bauman

805 457 4992 – a phone number for Season 4, to call Argyle for pizza

202 968 6161 (among others) – some other Season 4 phone numbers, associated with the NINA Project, which generated computer dialing sounds or minor Easter eggs

What’s fascinating about this latest phone number, though, is that it retrospectively adds depth to the end of Stranger Things Season 4. It reveals the earthquake associated with opening the gates to the Upside Down were measured at 7.4 in the Richter Scale, presumably measured by seismologists all over the country, neatly providing a cover story for Vecna’s victory. Earthquakes of this severity can indeed cause serious damage, especially if their epicenter is under an area unprepared for seismic activity.

Stranger Things Season 5 is out now on Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!