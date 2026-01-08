10 Upcoming Movies & TV Shows Starring Stranger Things Actors

After a decade of massive viewership numbers, one of Netflix’s ultimate flagship shows, Stranger Things, has come to an end. And, with that conclusion comes less job security for its ensemble cast. Fortunately, most of them have one or more projects lined up for the near future, some of them big screen movies, others Netflix Original movies, and more still that are TV series. Now, some currently don’t have any upcoming projects lined up, including Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, and Noah Schnapp. But now that they have clear schedules, it’s likely that they’ll sign on for something sooner rather than later.

We tried to include the biggest projects the major Stranger Things stars have lined up for 2026. Some of the release dates aren’t confirmed, but the chances are good they’ll be coming out this year.

10) David Harbour in Avengers: Doomsday

image courtesy of walt disney studios motion pictures

Naturally, not much is known about Avengers: Doomsday‘s plot at this point. That’s not going to change for a while.

But we do know that the Thunderbolts* will be back in action, and that includes David Harbour’s Red Guardian. Will the team get much screentime considering their movie didn’t perform as well as it should have in theaters? That’s one of the many mysteries MCU fans are waiting to have revealed when the movie opens on December 18th.

9) Joe Keery in Cold Storage

image courtesy of samuel goldwyn films

Cold Storage is a particularly exciting one, with a plot and tone that brings to mind the underrated gem Black Friday from 2021. The plot follows a pair of employees at a self-storage company who discover that one of the items currently being kept safe is a mutating microorganism with the ability to control people’s minds.

Cold Storage is led by fan-favorite Stranger Things cast member Joe Keery and the brilliant Georgina Campbell of Barbarian fame. They’re backed up by Vanessa Redgrave, Smile star Sosie Bacon, and Liam Neeson. The hilarious looking sci-fi movie opens in theaters on February 13th.

8) Charlie Heaton in Twice Over

image courtesy of netflix

Twice Over is an Australian romantic drama pairing Stranger Things breakout Charlie Heaton with Alice in Wonderland‘s Mia Wasikowsa. Not an entirely large amount is know about the film save for it following two people who reunite and re-engage in their love affair they enjoyed in their earlier years.

Filming just got started in late 2025 so there’s a chance it won’t be making its way to audiences until later this year. Time will tell.

7) Finn Wolfhard in New-Gen

image courtesy of marvel comics

Mike Wheeler may have been the heart and soul of Stranger Things, but his actor, Finn Wolfhard, oddly doesn’t have much on his docket for the time being. Perhaps most exciting is the fact that he recently hinted at a return to his role of Richie Tozier in an It-related project (likely the second season of It: Welcome to Derry). Not to mention, if they end up actually making a sequel to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, he’ll be in that as well.

As for what he’s officially in come the near future, he’s filming a role in the comedy film Crash Land and is scheduled to voice a character in an adaptation of New-Gen. There are actually a few adaptations of the comic book en route. One is a movie slated to feature Mark Hamill while the other is a small screen version, which features Wolfhard, Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey, and Luke Wilson. No release date has been confirmed for either. That said, the New-Gen series has been in development for at least five years, so it’s a bit up in the air whether we’ll be getting this one in 2026.

6) Caleb McLaughlin & David Harbour in Goat

image courtesy of sony pictures releasing

Sony Pictures Animation’s Goat comes partly from the mind of Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry and tells the story of a little goat who has big dreams of competing in roarball, a sport very reminiscent of basketball. It boasts some impressive animation and is the only project on this list to feature not one but two Stranger Things vets.

McLaughlin plays the lead role of Will Harris while Harbour plays Archie Everhardt, a rhino and fellow roarball player. They are supported by the voices of Curry, Nick Kroll, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Jennifer Hudson, Patton Oswalt, and Jelly Roll. The film comes to theaters on February 13th.

5) Gaten Matarazzo in Animal Farm

Image courtesy of Netflix

Dustin Henderson performer Gaten Matarazzo had a pretty good 2025, having voiced characters in Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy and Haunted Hotel, and it seems voice acting is going to continue to be a part of his career. Specifically, via Andy Serkis’ star-studded Animal Farm, an adaptation of George Orwell’s novella.

The film premiered in June 2025 and netted divisive reviews, but it’s real release push doesn’t come until May 1st of this year. Matarazzo plays Lucky, one of the lead roles alongside Seth Rogen. The cast is rounded out by Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close, Steve Buscemi, Laverne Cox, Woody Harrelson, Kathleen Turner, Jim Parsons, and Ms. Marvel herself, Iman Vellani.

4) David Harbour in Violent Night 2

image courtesy of universal pictures

The first Violent Night was a fun lump of blood-soaked coal for those who could get on its wavelength, and we’re now thankfully getting a follow-up to its John Wick-like world. We don’t know exactly what David Harbour’s Santa is going to get up to this time, but one has to imagine it will involve swinging a sledgehammer towards some gun-toting grinches.

Violent Night 2 hits theaters on December 4th, almost four years to the day since the release of its predecessor. With the exception of Harbour we’re getting a whole new cast this time, including Anaconda‘s Daniela Melchior, Frozen‘s Kristen Bell, The Matrix‘s Joe Pantoliano, and A House of Dynamite‘s Jared Harris.

3) Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 3

image courtesy of netflix

Her time as Eleven may have come to an end, but Millie Bobby Brown still has the lead role in a successful franchise. That would be Enola Holmes, which, like Damsel and The Electric State, helps prove that, of all the Stranger Things stars, she has the best relationship with Netflix.

A firm release date hasn’t been set for Enola Holmes 3, but Brown announced towards the end of June that the film had wrapped. Filming for its predecessor concluded in January 2022 and it opened in November of the same year, so there’s a good chance this sequel either follows that holiday season release strategy or aims for a summer release.

2) Maya Hawke in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Maya Hawke may end up being seen as the definitive breakout star of Stranger Things, and that’s just based on how many projects she has on her docket for the near future. She’ll star alongside Lewis Pullman in the comedy drama Wishful Thinking, Jon Hamm in the adventure comedy Wilder & Me, her father Ethan Hawke in Andrew Stanton’s Revolver, and she’ll play the title character in Lucia, which is a biopic centering on the daughter of James Joyce.

But the biggest project coming up for her is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, in which she plays Wiress, the younger version of the character Amanda Plummer memorably played in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Sunrise on the Reaping opens on November 20th.

1) Sadie Sink in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

image courtesy of netflix

While the leaked teaser trailer footage seems to indicate that Sadie Sink is stepping into a villain role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we technically still don’t know who she’s playing. But one thing seems certain, and that’s the notion that her part is a big one.

Brand New Day will serve as something of a soft reboot for the Tom Holland Spidey movies considering our hero has made it so no one he loves even remembers who he is. Holland and Sink are joined by Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Michael Mando, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo. The film hits theaters on July 31st.