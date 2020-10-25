Lena Headey and Luke Wilson Cast in Marvel's New-Gen Series

✖

Lena Headey and Luke Wilson have joined the cast of New-Gen, the upcoming animated sci-fi television series based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, Deadline reports. J.D. Matonti, Chris Matonti, and Julia Coppola of A.P.N.G. Enterprises created the comics book series. Matonti created the new television iteration. Brent Friedman, who worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, is the showrunner. Production is already underway. The series follows twin brothers (voiced by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and his brother Nick Wolfhard) who become superheroes enhanced with nanotech. Their mission is to save the utopia of New-Gen from a terrible and costly war.

Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister in HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones fantasy drama, which earned her Emmy and Golden Globe attention. She'll voice Thea, the prophet and leader of the Association of the Protection of New-Gen. Wilson is coming off another superhero role in DC Universe's Stargirl. Other recent credits include Concussion and Meadowland. In New-Gen, he plays Roboduck, the comic relief sidekick who can belch flames.

The voice cast also includes The Witcher's Anya Chalotra. Eugene Son is co-writing. Bardel Entertainment, the Canadian studio behind The Dragon Prince, is producing while Jetpack Distribution handles international distribution. This year, the London-based Jetpack acquired the global rights to the 13 planned 22-minute episodes of the 3D-animated series. The studio is still searching for a broadcast home for the series.

"Ever since we first launched as a comic book, I've been interested in turning it into a series as a way to introduce the characters to new audiences," says Matonti. "Especially today, the new show can speak to children because it presents a positive future."

A.P.R.G. has been building the shared universe of New-Gen since it first launched the Marvel comic in 2008. A follow-up series, New-Gen: New Dawn, came in 2011. Plans for a film titled NEW-GEN: Daedalus Rising followed in 2012. The studio homes to turn New-Gen into a transmedia property with live-action installments in addition to animation, as well as video games, toys, and merchandise. A.P.R.G. wants the New-Gen universe to represent an optimistic view of a future where technology and innovation are allowed to thrive.

