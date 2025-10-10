3 Iconic Sci-Fi Shows I Still Can’t Believe Were Cancelled in Their Prime 

The sci-fi genre has long since proven its place as one of the best on the small screen. From the early days of television right up to the modern era, sci-fi stories have been brought to life in spectacularly imaginative fashion. Many of the best sci-fi TV shows boast long and expansive runs; some franchises that are still going strong today date back to the 1960s, such as Star Trek and Doctor Who. Not all sci-fi TV shows can claim to be so lucky, though, and despite earning considerable success with critics and fans, they find themselves disappearing from our screens.

Pinpointing the exact reason for this isn’t particularly complicated, as there are always great sci-fi shows nobody talks about. The genre as a whole is so broad and diverse that there are always shows flying under the radar, and that often leads to premature cancellation for some that struggle to immediately find their viewership. There have been so many incredible sci-fi shows that were canceled, but the unluckiest of all were those inexplicably scrapped in their prime. It’s an injustice that leaves fans seething even years after the fact, and one that’s incredibly difficult to get over.

3) The Expanse

(Syfy 2015-2018 & Prime Video 2019-2022)

There have been many great sci-fi shows that continued after being canceled, but very few pulled off the feat in the same manner as The Expanse. Based on the series of novels by the same name by James S. A. Corey, The Expanse follows a disparate group of humans in a future in which humanity has colonized the solar system. Its story involves the uncovering of a conspiracy that threatens humanity’s peace, while also dealing with the discovery of advanced alien technology.

Despite being hailed as one of the best sci-fi shows on TV at the time, The Expanse was canceled after just three seasons. This came at a time when its story was ramping up, and as the fans felt the sci-fi show deserved another season, they lobbied for it to be saved. It eventually was picked up by Amazon, and it ran for another three seasons on Amazon Prime Video, allowing the great sci-fi show to weave its way toward a more natural conclusion. Even so, the very notion of canceling such a beloved show in its prime remains a truly baffling one.

2) The OA

(Netflix, 2016-2019)

An original creation by its executive producers, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, The OA was an instant hit upon being released on Netflix. The show’s story follows a young woman named Prairie Johnson, who resurfaces after being missing for seven years. Despite being blind before her disappearance, Prairie has miraculously regained her sight and has begun to call herself the OA. A mystery drama with elements of sci-fi, The OA practically became an instant cult sci-fi TV show success, and it was a hit with both audiences and critics alike.

In one of the most notorious examples of Netflix’s habit of ruthlessly axing its best shows, The OA was canceled after just two seasons. As the show had been planned and written as a five-part story told over five seasons, The OA‘s narrative was nowhere near its natural conclusion, and it ended on an annoying cliffhanger. Considering the show boasted an avid fan base and had earned considerable critical acclaim, the decision to scrap The OA remains one of the most infamous cancellations in recent TV history.

1) Firefly

(Fox, 2002)

Beginning with one of the best pilot episodes in sci-fi TV history, Firefly got off to the strongest possible start. The Joss Whedon-created show leaned heavily on both sci-fi and western tropes, delivering an instantly unique and fascinating experience that had viewers hooked from the beginning. Unfortunately, Firefly was destined to suffer one of the most notoriously unfair cancellations in television and was scrapped after just 14 episodes had aired.

What makes Firefly‘s cancellation so much harder to take is that the sci-fi TV show has aged incredibly well. Despite more than two decades passing since its release, it still has the look and feel of a show that could have become a legendary part of the genre. In spite of its innovative approach and its consistently vocal fan base, Firefly‘s cancellation was never overturned, and other than a single movie and comic book continuation, the franchise was irreparably damaged by being abruptly and unfairly scrapped in its prime.

