3 Fantasy Shows We Want to Return in 2026 (#1 Would Follow a 4-Year-Old Tradition)

Fantasy lovers have a lot to look forward to in 2026, but some of the genre’s biggest TV shows aren’t confirmed to return this year — though we’re holding out hope that they will. Among the fantasy series that are returning in 2026 are titles like House of the Dragon, Interview with the Vampire, and The Legend of Vox Machina. There are also new fantasy movies slated for release, along with series airing for the first time. Needless to say, there’s no shortage of fantasy content headed our way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, even with all the exciting additions to the genre this year, there are a few we’re still waiting on release dates for. Given how long new seasons take to arrive in the streaming era, they could come out in 2027 (or even later than that). However, there’s also a chance they’ll surprise us. If they do get here sooner than expected, they’ll elevate this year’s TV lineup significantly.

3) The Mighty Nein

The Mighty Nein Season 1 premiered in November 2025, so hoping for Season 2 this year is probably a long shot. However, it would certainly be nice to be reunited with our favorite band of misfits before 2026 is through. The Mighty Nein Season 2 was confirmed before the first outing’s debut, and production is already underway. So, there’s a chance it could happen. However, with The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 coming out this year, Prime Video might choose to hold off on the spinoff’s next chapter. After all, a 2027 release window will tide viewers over while they await the main show’s fifth and final season.

2) Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Image Courtesy of The WB

Buffy the Vampire Slayer won’t return in the traditional sense, as the original show is very much over. However, Hulu’s Buffy revival is still on the horizon, and that’s a return many ’90s fantasy lovers are looking forward to. While a release date for Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale is still up in the air, we’d love to see this much-anticipated comeback happen in 2026. Unfortunately, with Sarah Michelle Gellar recently telling Deadline that they’re still working on developmental aspects of the show, its release might be later. We’ll be seated for the revival, however long it takes, but visiting Sunnydale would certainly make this year a lot better.

1) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

October 2026 will mark two years since The Rings of Power Season 2 ended, so Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings show is due to return in the semi-near future. And with the gap between Seasons 1 and 2 being around two years, it’s possible the series will receive a late 2026 release. After all, The Rings of Power Season 3 is already done filming — though it likely has an arduous post-production process ahead of it. That could push the premiere into 2027, especially as the scope and action pieces get bigger. However, a 2026 release would continue a trend that started with Season 1: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon returning the same year. Both Seasons 1 and 2 arrived within months of one another. If Season 3 follows that pattern, fantasy lovers will have plenty to occupy them.

What fantasy show would you love to see return in 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!