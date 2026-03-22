Quick Read Recommendations: 5 Great, Short Fantasy Books You Can Easily Read in a Single Day

Fantasy books have a reputation for being on the lengthier side, and looking at series like The Stormlight Archive, The Wheel of Time, and A Song of Ice and Fire, it’s easy to understand why. Many popular fantasy books and series demand a hefty commitment from readers. And though they tend to be worth the time, it’s sometimes preferable to dive into shorter, faster reads instead.

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Fortunately, the fantasy genre isn’t totally devoid of snack-sized stories. There are a few great ones that readers can fly through in just one day. From a fairytale reimagining by an author known for bite-sized fantasy and horror, to a rare short book from Brandon Sanderson, these are titles that readers will make quick work of.

5) Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher

T. Kingfisher has quite a few short fantasy books for fans of the genre to enjoy, but one of the easiest to get through is Thornhedge. A dark but whimsical Sleeping Beauty reimagining, Thornhedge opens with Toadling, a human stolen by faeries and swept off to their world as a baby. As an adult, she’s tasked with returning to her world and blessing the changeling who replaced her. However, things don’t go as planned, and we pick up with a knight trying to break a curse a century later — something Toadling must push back against. Although Thornhedge is under 150 pages, it manages to deliver a compelling story with flawed but lovable characters and a uniquely memorable world. It’s a great introduction to T. Kingfisher’s work, as well as a strong example of a well-executed retelling.

4) Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark

P. Djèlí Clark is another fantasy author with several great books to choose from, but Ring Shout is among his most lauded works — and it’s an enthralling story that readers can get through in a single day. Set in an alternate version of 1915 America, Ring Shout draws readers into a world where fear and hate manifest in the form of demonic creatures called Ku Kluxes. We follow resistance fighter Maryse Boudreaux and her fellow demon hunters as they try to prevent Hell from truly spilling over into their world. Ring Shout is an incredibly written and poignant novella, offering crucial commentary on racism, lovable heroes, and plenty of action. It blends horror and fantasy impressively, making it an ideal read for fans of either genre.

3) Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Those who enjoy stories influenced by Greek mythology should give Susanna Clarke’s Piranesi a try. It’s not the shortest book on this list, but at just under 300 pages, it’s one that can be experienced over the course of a day. Clearly inspired by the Minotaur’s labyrinth, along with classic portal fantasies, Piranesi is set in a house that seems to go on endlessly — one that its title character explores the many mysteries of. Piranesi eventually taps into an unexpected presence and something deeper, though, leading to a strange but stunning tale that’s best experienced knowing as little as possible. The literary writing style and distinct atmosphere make this a delight to fall into. There’s a reason Clarke’s 2020 novel is so well regarded, and it’s one all diehard fantasy fans should experience once.

2) Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire

Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children series is made up of 11 books so far, but all of them are novellas — and many can be read on their own, even though they’re connected. With Every Heart a Doorway being the first in the series, it’s a great pick for anyone looking for a short fantasy read. And those who enjoy it can continue on with the series, giving them plenty more short, speedy stories to look forward to. Every Heart a Doorway is a fresh take on portal fantasies, taking a deeper look at the children who have ventured to new worlds and then come back. It explores the impact these journeys have on children like its main character, Nancy, in a way that so many classic portal fantasies overlook. Fantasy lovers will appreciate the way it takes a common setup and unpacks the harsh realities behind it. It’s whimsical, powerful, and a love letter to stories and the people who read them.

1) The Emperor’s Soul by Brandon Sanderson

Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere is comprised mostly of mid-sized to massive books, but The Emperor’s Soul is a nice break from his lengthier fare. It’s set in the world of Elantris, but the story stands on its own quite nicely. Being a standalone that’s under 200 pages, it’s an ideal choice to see if Sanderson’s style is right for you. Following a thief and Forger named Shai, The Emperor’s Soul sees her using her magic to remake the dying emperor’s soul — and save herself from a death sentence in the process. Like most of Sanderson’s work, The Emperor‘s Soul boasts an intriguing magic system, compelling characters, and a fast-paced and well-structured plot that will keep readers engaged. It’s a great option for anyone looking for the quality of Sanderson’s larger stories, just in a smaller package.

What’s a short, fast fantasy book that you’ll always recommend? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!