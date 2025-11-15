3 WWE Storylines Currently Going Nowhere

WWE currently has a number of different stories happening across all of its shows, and all of them are featured in different ways and play out at different paces. While some do the ultimate slow burn, others move in and out of the spotlight at different frequencies, and then others quickly develop and deliver an ending so the talents can move on to something else. There are some stories though that start out with a big angle and enjoy early momentum only to find themselves either doing circles or just never getting a real end, and at the moment, there are 3 specific storylines in WWE that feel like they are currently going nowhere.

3. Bayley’s Split Personality

Play video

We’re starting with a storyline that is currently in the mix on Monday Night Raw, and it is important to note that this story is still being featured on WWE TV. At the moment, Lyra Valkyria doesn’t know when she can trust Bayley due to her personalities battling for focus, but this has been the case for a little while now, and it feels as if we’re in the same place we were a month ago.

This story started off with major momentum, as we were getting amazing vignettes from Bayley where her two sides were trying to fight for control, and then that would play into her hot and cold reactions to Lyra. The idea though was that we would keep her moving in that unhinged direction and then ultimately move the story into a new phase, but as of now, we’re still in that first phase, and it doesn’t seem clear when we’ll move onto the next chapter. This is still a story with big potential, but right now it feels like it’s moving in circles.

2. Randy Orton’s Rivalry with Cody Rhodes

Play video

Speaking of going in circles, this teased story has been repeating the same concept since Cody Rhodes held the Undisputed WWE Championship the first time around. When he took down John Cena and became Champion once more, this storyline was bright right back into the fold with teases from WWE and Orton, but it feels like the can we keep kicking down the road to make room for other more pressing match-ups, and those stories just don’t feel as important or key to Rhodes personally as a feud with Orton would be.

There’s a ton of history between Rhodes and Orton, and while it’s been fun to explore during their time as friends, there’s going to be something compelling about seeing them face each other not just one-on-one in the ring, but also seeing them be on completely different sides. This is a feud fans have been waiting for ever since Rhodes won the first time, and at the moment, WWE seems perfectly content to just let it sit there and tease it every so often just to keep it alive.

1. The Return of Ron Killings

Play video

To say that fans were completely shocked when R-Truth attacked John Cena at Money in the Bank would be an understatement, as it signaled that WWE was listening to the backlash from its decision to release R-Truth the weekend before. R-Truth delivered a truly shocking moment and then followed it up with a great promo where he cut his braids and signaled the debut of Ron Killings, not R-Truth.

After that, we’d get a few matches and backstage vignettes about Killings and his new fire as a singles star, but soon he was back to being R-Truth, and most mentions of his new persona were relegated to one-off comments from other superstars. Don’t get me wrong, R-Truth is delightful in any form of persona, but most mentions of this compelling storyline were just left in the dust over time, and that’s simply a shame due to the potential it held. It doesn’t feel like WWE is going to get back to this anytime soon, either, so for now, we’ll just have to remember how great it was when Ron Killings put his stamp on WWE.

