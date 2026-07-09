4 Sci-Fi Shows From 2008 We’d Kill to See Rebooted

Sci-fi has had many great years throughout its history — what about the 2000s? Well, TV benefited from the genre, especially toward the end of this decade. While some shows, like Battlestar Galactica, Lost, and Firefly, went on to earn cult status, others were forgotten despite having ideas that still feel surprisingly relevant today. The best part is realizing they were already tackling fascinating concepts like technology, parallel realities, and science as a whole, long before those topics became part of mainstream conversation. The only downside is that not all of them had the time, budget, or audience they needed to actually live up to their potential.

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With that in mind, we picked a few sci-fi shows that premiered specifically in 2008 and would probably find a much bigger audience today. A reboot might actually be a great idea, especially because something like that doesn’t have to exist just for nostalgia — it should happen because these series still have something worth bringing to TV today.

4) Eleventh Hour

image courtesy of cbs

Unlike the other shows on this list, Eleventh Hour didn’t end with a huge cliffhanger or spend years building a fanbase asking for more. Based on the British series of the same name, it followed Dr. Jacob Hood (Rufus Sewell), a brilliant biophysicist who worked for the government investigating cases where science had gone too far, alongside FBI agent Rachel Young (Marley Shelton). The story explored subjects like genetic experiments, biological weapons, and groundbreaking scientific discoveries, blending sci-fi with crime investigation.

The whole idea behind Eleventh Hour is showing how scientific discoveries can become dangerous when they fall into the wrong hands, and that’s exactly why it deserves a reboot. Its themes feel far more relevant today than they did in the 2000s. It was talking about scientific ethics long before generative AI, gene editing, and biotechnology started making headlines. Its only real limitation was its format, which never gave those ideas much room to be explored in greater depth, as it came out at a time when just about every TV show followed a procedural format. A reboot could turn it into a sci-fi thriller that completely expands on its main concept.

3) Sanctuary

image courtesy of syfy

Sanctuary is the kind of show that came out at the wrong time, because it has a premise that could totally become a major fantasy and sci-fi production today. The series follows Dr. Helen Magnus (Amanda Tapping), a scientist who has lived for more than a century and leads a secret organization dedicated to protecting creatures known as Abnormals — evolved beings that have remained hidden from the human world. It blends monsters, investigations, and a mythology centered on evolution and coexistence, but unfortunately, it was held back by the visual effects technology available at the time.

Back in 2008, a TV show simply didn’t have access to the same resources that big streaming productions do today, and looking back, it’s easy to see how a concept this ambitious deserved a better execution than it was able to get. A reboot would finally give Sanctuary the chance to realize its full potential. A new version could dive deeper into the existence of the Abnormals, their relationship with humanity, and the conflicts that would arise if the world discovered they were real. It would be the perfect opportunity to deliver the scale the series always promised but couldn’t achieve because of the limitations of its time.

2) Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

image courtesy of fox

The Terminator franchise is already a huge, iconic property with a lasting legacy, so it made perfect sense to expand it into TV. And that’s what happened with Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, which picked up after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day and followed Sarah Connor (Lena Headey) and her son, John (Thomas Dekker), as they tried to stop Skynet from ever being created and prevent the machine-dominated future. But the show’s biggest strength wasn’t the action; it was the way it explored the psychological weight of living with the knowledge that a war could still be coming.

Sarah wasn’t just a survivor on the run; she was someone obsessed with preparing her son for a future that might never even happen. At the same time, the series introduced one of the franchise’s most interesting ideas: how far could an AI evolve before it started resembling humanity? A reboot would have a huge advantage because everything we know about AI has changed dramatically over the years. Unfortunately, The Sarah Connor Chronicles was canceled far too soon, but a story like this would feel even more relevant in the 2020s. Its central conflict is no longer about a distant possibility — if anything, it feels closer than ever.

1) Fringe

image courtesy of fox

When Fringe premiered in 2008, it started out as a show about strange cases investigated by FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), scientist Walter Bishop (John Noble), and his son Peter (Joshua Jackson), who were part of a team created to look into phenomena with no simple explanation. But as the seasons went on, the series evolved into much more than just a weirder version of The X-Files, building one of TV’s most fascinating mythologies with parallel universes, extreme scientific experiments, AI, and questions about identity and reality. It was a great series, so why does it need a reboot?

It’s not because the original failed, because it ended in a way that satisfied many fans. The real reason is that its concept offers endless possibilities — this universe doesn’t rely solely on Olivia, Walter, and Peter; it relies on the idea that there are always new scientific frontiers waiting to be explored. A reboot could introduce an entirely new team investigating the same kind of impossible cases, but in a world where experimental technology and genetic manipulation are already part of reality. A lot of reboots exist just to bring back a familiar brand, but Fringe has a much stronger advantage: a premise that still feels fresh enough to become something new and exciting.

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