5 2000s Fantasy Shows That Still Hold Up Today (#1 Aged Flawlessly)

The number of high-budget, well-made fantasy shows has increased over the last decade, showing what the genre is capable of — but there are a few 2000s additions to the category that still hold up today. The 2000s were an interesting time for fantasy projects, with the Harry Potter movies, Lord of the Rings trilogy, and select shows highlighting the demand for such storytelling.

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However, studios and networks weren’t as willing to bet on fantasy films and series, leading to plenty of titles with subpar budgets and effects. Some were obviously trying too hard to capitalize on the magic of more successful titles, a trend that repeated itself post-Game of Thrones (but was even more noticeable back then). Fortunately, there are a few 2000s titles that stand the test of time, making them ideal watches even now.

5) The Vampire Diaries

Image via The CW

The Vampire Diaries remains a compulsively rewatchable fantasy show, with many fans returning to Mystic Falls regularly — a clear sign that the series mostly holds up, even if it’s far from perfect. The earlier outings, in particular, still stand out as strong additions to the vampire subgenre. The teen drama can be cheesy at times, but The Vampire Diaries leans into it. It’s a show that benefits from choosing a lane and sticking to it, and that’s why it’s still such an entertaining comfort watch. Perhaps it’s because TVD came out at the tail end of the 2000s, but the lore, effects, and performances don’t feel so outdated that they’re distracting. It’s still easy to fly through this show, whether it’s for the first time or the 50th.

4) Pushing Daisies

Image Courtesy of ABC

Pushing Daisies is one of the most underrated fantasy shows of the 2000s, with the two-season series flying under the radar before it was eventually cancelled. The creator and cast want to make Pushing Daisies Season 3 in spite of this. And the fact that the talent and fans are willing to pick it up again after two decades tells you everything you need to know. It blends fantasy, mystery, and romance together masterfully, and it does so in a way that proves charming and thoughtful. Its visuals aren’t over the top, so there aren’t many outdated effects to age it. And its existential themes are timeless, ensuring it’s still a great viewing experience for newcomers and those returning to it.

3) Merlin

BBC’s Merlin had a dedicated fan base when it aired from 2008 to 2012, and many of its most committed followers still have good things to say about it. And although it’s no longer at the forefront of fantasy conversations, it holds up surprisingly well. The acting continues to shine, with the chemistry between its stars driving the series now, just as it did when it was airing. Its story remains enjoyable, with the characters’ journeys continuing to resonate and the monster-of-the-week episodes proving fun to revisit. The effects can be underwhelming in hindsight, but they’re not so poorly done that the show is unwatchable. In fact, Merlin is entertaining enough that it’s easy to overlook the details that do date it. And its ending still packs an emotional punch — one that doesn’t get easier with age.

2) Supernatural

Sam and Dean Winchester in Supernatural looking out a window.

Supernatural is more of a 21st century fantasy show than a 2000s one, as its impressive 15-season run unfolded from 2005 to 2020. Some of its best chapters are from the 2000s, though, with Supernatural‘s first five seasons airing between 2005 and 2010. As those outings tell a solid story that’s worth returning to, it’s safe to say that 2000s Supernatural holds up. And obviously, the rest of the series continues to resonate too. There’s a reason it’s still drawing fans, many of whom would like to see Supernatural Season 16 happen down the line. The effects aren’t jarringly dated, making the show’s early monster-of-the-week chapters enjoyable to revisit. And the heart of the story — the bond between Sam and Dean — holds up, as does the overarching fight between good and evil that dominates Seasons 1-5.

1) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender might be 21 years old, but the Nickelodeon series has aged flawlessly. It’s better than most fantasy shows today, boasting an amount of charm and heart that few series manage. ATLA accomplishes it, though, delivering a story that’s timeless in its commentary, hopeful, and easy immerse yourself in over and over. The animation remains a highlight, making the action sequences and bending just as exciting two decades later. And the writing has aged well, with the emotional moments and more humorous ones continuing to land. It’s difficult to find fault with Avatar: The Last Airbender, and any flaws it does have can’t be chalked up to its age.

What’s your favorite fantasy show from the 2000s? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!