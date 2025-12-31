5 Best New Fantasy Series of 2025 Ranked

The fantasy genre remained an absolute juggernaut, proving that audiences are still desperate for stories involving magic, dragons, and complex political intrigue. While we are already waiting for House of the Dragon Season 3 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to drop next year, 2025 has had its fair share of returning heavy hitters. The Wheel of Time finally found its footing in its third season, earning the best reviews of its run by leaning into the sprawling complexity of its source material and delivering massive battles that satisfied long-time readers. Meanwhile, The Witcher faced the impossible task of replacing its lead actor, and while the reception to Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt of Rivia was mixed, the series managed to retain a significant portion of its viewership.

Beyond returning giants, 2025 was a particularly strong year for debut fantasy series that attempted to carve out their own corners of the market. Streaming services continued to take massive risks on new intellectual properties, exploring different subgenres like portal fantasy, urban fantasy, and adult animation. These fresh entries proved that you do not need a Westeros-sized budget to tell a compelling story, provided you have strong characters and a distinct visual identity.

5) Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Starz wisely decided to expand the universe of its flagship romantic drama with Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel that doubles the romance by following two couples across different timelines. The series explores the courtship of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), in 18th-century Scotland, alongside the World War I era romance of Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine). While some critics felt it lacked the immediate chemistry of the original series, the show was widely praised for its lush production design and the performances of the core quartet. In the end, Outlander: Blood of My Blood serves as a comforting and well-executed extension of the lore that satisfies the franchise’s massive built-in fanbase without necessarily reinventing the wheel.

4) The Wayfinders

Portal fantasy made a surprising comeback with The Wayfinders, a series that feels like a spiritual successor to the family-friendly adventure shows of the 1990s. The story centers on three teenagers—Flynn Griffin (Evan Nikolas Fields), Oaklee Jones (Tamara Smart), and Cash Calloway (Vincent Mattis)—who are transported from their high school lives into a realm of swords and sorcery. They must team up with a rogue named Calibor (Lawrence Walker), a priestess named Aurora (Issy Knopfler), and a teenage werebear named Kavan (Sam Buchanan) to find a way home. Premiering on Angel Studios, the show flew under the radar for many critics, but it found a passionate audience thanks to its earnest tone and the energetic direction of Glen Winter. While it lacks the gritty complexity of its premium cable competitors, The Wayfinders succeeds by embracing the fun of the fantasy genre, offering a colorful and optimistic adventure that serves as a perfect entry point for younger fans.

3) Devil May Cry

Netflix continued its streak of successful video game adaptations with Devil May Cry, an anime that captures the hyper-stylized violence and attitude of the Capcom franchise. The series follows the legendary demon hunter Dante (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch), who runs an odd-jobs agency while protecting humanity from supernatural threats, including a new villain known as the White Rabbit (voiced by Hoon Lee). The animation from Studio Mir is fluid and kinetic, perfectly translating the game’s combo-based combat into a visual spectacle that demands attention. Although the show was somewhat divisive due to its alternate timeline approach, the critical reception was overwhelmingly positive, leading to an almost immediate renewal that proves Dante still has plenty of demons left to slay.

2) Talamasca: The Secret Order

The Immortal Universe on AMC expanded in a major way with Talamasca: The Secret Order, a procedural that finally shines a light on the secret society that monitors the supernatural world. The series stars Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton), a law student who discovers he has been tracked his entire life by the organization, leading him into a hidden world of vampires, witches, and ancient conspiracies. Critics hailed the show as the connective tissue the franchise needed, praising its ability to blend the gothic horror of Anne Rice’s novels with the tension of a spy thriller. With standout performances from Helen (Elizabeth McGovern) and Jasper (William Fichtner), the series offers a human perspective on the magical events of the universe, making it a compelling drama even for those who haven’t seen the other shows.

1) The Mighty Nein

The Legend of Vox Machina set a high bar for actual-play adaptations, but The Mighty Nein somehow managed to clear it with ease. Based on the second campaign of Critical Role, Prime Video’s The Mighty Nein series follows a dysfunctional group of misfits in the politically fractured continent of Wildemount who are forced to work together when a powerful artifact falls into the wrong hands. The show received universal acclaim for its character-driven narrative, which tackles complex themes of trauma and redemption through the eyes of characters like Jester Lavorre (voiced by Laura Bailey) and Caleb Widogast (voiced by Liam O’Brien). The animation is a significant step up from its predecessor, and the chemistry between the voice cast remains unmatched, cementing The Mighty Nein as the undisputed king of fantasy television in 2025.

