5 Book Trilogies That Are Masterpieces All the Way Through

Many great stories have been told in the form of book trilogies, and the best ones maintain their quality and momentum all the way through. It’s feat that can be difficult to achieve. There’s a reason the phrase “second-book syndrome” exists, and most of us can name at least one trilogy with an underwhelming ending that brings down the rest of its story. Writing one masterpiece is a challenge, but writing three consecutively is far more unlikely. That makes trilogies comprised of three near-perfect novels all the more impressive.

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Trilogies that are masterpieces all the way through need proper pacing, a compelling overarching narrative, and satisfying growth from book to book. Each individual installment needs to work as a contained story, boasting a strong opening, middle, and closing while contributing to the larger picture. There are several impressive trilogies that master this, from a beloved YA dystopian story to a lesser-known fantasy tale from a popular author.

5) The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

The Hunger Games is one of the most influential dystopian stories on the market, and Suzanne Collins’ trilogy has become a modern classic since the first book’s 2008 release. While the YA dystopian explosion of the 2010s has come and gone, Collins’ books remain a huge part of the cultural conversation. In fact, they only seem to get better with time. The Hunger Games is the prime example of a trilogy that doesn’t suffer from second-book syndrome — Catching Fire‘s the best of the three — and Mockingjay delivers a nearly flawless conclusion to Katniss’ story. All three books are masterfully written, with poignant commentary and enough details to warrant multiple reads. With lovable characters, political themes that often hit too close to home, and hard-hitting action and emotional beats, they resonate on multiple levels.

4) The First Law by Joe Abercrombie

Joe Abercrombie’s First Law trilogy is one of the most frequently recommended grimdark fantasy stories, and to be fair, it’s a masterclass from The Blade Itself throughLast Argument of Kings. While the first book gets off to a slower start, its strengths overshadow that completely. Abercrombie excels at writing complicated characters and a merciless world, and the setup of book one carries this narrative through the next two installments, which pay off the journey. Abercrombie’s trilogy is smart, deep, and darkly comical at times, and it repeatedly takes readers in unexpected directions. There are few flaws throughout, and those who love The First Law will also enjoy Abercrombie’s spinoffs and sequel trilogy — all of which boast a similarly impressive quality.

3) The Broken Earth by N.K. Jemisin

The Broken Earth trilogy is a lauded addition to the science-fiction and fantasy genres, and N.K. Jemisin’s series gets better with every book. The Fifth Season opens on a high note, even if its second-person chapters and narrative structure take some getting used to. They’re smartly utilized throughout the story, and once things get going, readers will be impressed by how well everything weaves together. The sequels expand the world and deliver further depth, and The Stone Sky brings the trilogy to a fitting and emotional end. It’s no wonder that Jemisin’s series won three Hugo Awards, as the author wrote three standout novels that remain some of genre fiction’s finest.

2) Mistborn Era 1 by Brandon Sanderson

Although The Final Empire remains the strongest of the series, Brandon Sanderson’s original Mistborn trilogy is comprised of three 10/10 fantasy reads. Sanderson’s prose make the story accessible and easy to fly through, while his world-building and magic system are well wrought and expanded on with each installment. The characters are fleshed out well, and their growth journeys are satisfying. And Mistborn Era 1 continues to deliver surprising twists from its first book until the very end of The Hero of Ages. Each of Sanderson’s titles is masterful on its own, and the way the author pieces them together makes the trilogy a fantasy masterpiece.

1) The Divine Cities by Robert Jackson Bennett

A lesser-known book trilogy that’s made up of three near-perfect books is Robert Jackson Bennett’s The Divine Cities. The world-building and characters do a lot to get readers invested in this story, which makes the emotional beats land incredibly well in City of Stairs and its sequels. In the later installments, Bennett proves a master at maintaining momentum and making readers feel something, which is why the trilogy resonates so strongly. It’s surprising this doesn’t get more love, particularly after the success of The Founders Trilogy — another masterclass in storytelling — and Bennett’s recent Shadow of the Leviathan books.

What’s a book trilogy you believe is made up of perfect installments? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!