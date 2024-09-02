Stephen King Campaigns for Paramount+ to Renew Evil

Stephen King took to social media to campaign for Paramount+ to revive their recently-concluded series Evil. The show, a horror/thriller that starred Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter, ran for four seasons on the streamer, but wrapped up on August 22nd. King, a pop culture junky who routinely takes to social media to air his opinions on TV, music, film, and more, isn’t alone in calling for more Evil — obviously, whenever a show is cancelled these days, there’s an inevitable petition or sometimes a plane flying somewhere — but it’s a little more rare to have a guy whose books have generated hundreds of hours of movies and film comes to advocate for you.

King’s message, presented as a (very short) open letter, was concise. You can see the post below.

If you struggle with the low resolution there, it just says “Dear Paramount: More EVIL, please.”

“Robert and Michelle King created a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+, back in February. “We thank Robert, Michelle and the immensely talented cast and crew of Evil and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season.”

The series actually got four “bonus episodes” to help the creators wrap things up cleanly in the final season.

“It’s hard to underscore the ability of Robert and Michelle King to cleverly craft thought-provoking stories that push creative boundaries time and time again, and Evil is no exception,” said David Stapf, President of CBS Studios. “We’re proud to call them partners, and want to thank them both, Liz Glotzer, the entire cast and the crew for bringing these complex characters to life year after year as we celebrate this final season of Evil.”

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Sam Hoffman serve as executive producers. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.