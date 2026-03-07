7 Best Swordsmen in Game of Thrones, Ranked

There are many characters in Game of Thrones who are formidable fighters, with some proving to be exceptional swordfighters. HBO’s adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels proved to be an instant success, with its gritty, fantastical story gripping a global audience thanks to the salacious political intrigue and brutal violence that have since become synonymous with the show. Hailed as one of the best fantasy TV shows of all time, Game of Thrones was a television sensation, becoming one of the most talked-about shows throughout its run and spawning the creation of a multimedia franchise.

One of the most popular aspects of Game of Thrones was, and remains, its visceral violence. Among the most important skills a character can possess on the show is to be handy with a blade, with Game of Thrones‘ best swordsmen often needing their skills simply to stay alive. For the purposes of this list, we’re looking specifically at characters from Game of Thrones, not those from its spin-offs, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. With that in mind, here are the 7 best swordfighters in Game of Thrones, ranked.

7) Arya Stark

As well as being an incredible fantasy character in her own right, Arya Stark’s story in Game of Thrones sees her grow from a rebellious child to the person who finally defeated the Night King. Over the course of her story, audiences saw Arya train with various different legendary fighters, learning each of their techniques to transform herself into a veritable killing machine. By the end of the show, Arya’s blend of the styles of Syrio Forel and The Hound with the techniques she learned in the employ of the Many Faced God make her one of Westeros’ greatest swordfighters.

6) Gregor Clegane (The Mountain)

Whereas Arya Stark earned her place among Game of Thrones‘ best swordfighters through technique, Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane does so through sheer power. One of the most powerful Game of Thrones characters in terms of raw strength, The Mountain’s reputation as a brutally powerful fighter precedes him. He’s shown besting many formidable foes in combat throughout the show, cementing him as one of its best combatants.

5) Brienne of Tarth

Having featured in many of Game of Thrones‘ best episodes, Brienne of Tarth proved to be one of the show’s most likable characters. Often looked down on by her peers for being a woman, Brienne repeatedly forced those around her to respect her through strength, skill, and a dedication to being as honorable as possible. She is shown to be one of the most skilled fighters in Game of Thrones, combining her natural size and power with impressive technique to make her an exceptional swordfighter.

4) Sandor Clegane (The Hound)

Sandor “The Hound” Clegane featured in some of Game of Thrones‘ greatest battles, and his continued survival for much of its story evidences how strong a fighter he is. While his technique isn’t quite as honed as many others, The Hound makes up for it through resourcefulness and brutality. He’s a vicious fighter who doesn’t let notions of honor hold him back from defending himself or those he cares about, and it makes him one of the most dangerous characters with a sword in Game of Thrones.

3) Jaime Lannister

While he ranks as one of the worst parents in Game of Thrones, Jaime Lannister is undeniably one of the show’s greatest swordsmen. His place on the Kingsguard and his reputation as one of the greatest fighters in Westeros outlines how good Jaime was at his peak, and, after the loss of his hand, he later goes on to learn to wield a blade almost as well in his off-hand, and is still capable of holding his own against some of the show’s other great combatants.

2) Barristan Selmy

Barristan Selmy isn’t a major character in Game of Thrones, but his reputation as a swordsman was well-established by the show. One of the few memebers of Aerys Targaryen’s Kingsguard kept on by Robert Baratheon, Eddard Stark claims that his father once declared Selmy the “best he’d ever seen” with a sword. Even in his advanced age, he almost succeeded in defeating the Sons of the Harpy members during an ambush, proving that he ranks among Games of Thrones‘ best swordfighters.

1) Arthur Dayne

Arthur Dayne is a character who hardly features in Game of Thrones, but others speak of his skill in awed tones. Considered one of the best knights in Game of Thrones, Dayne was the hero of a young Jaime Lannister, and was shown in one of Bran’s visions as holding off an entire army while wielding two swords. He was only defeated due to a sneak attack from Howland Reed, and it’s heavily implied that there is no-one in the Seven Kingdoms who could have stood up to him in a fair fight.

