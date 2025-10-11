AMC’s Best Series Just Got Its Wildest Trailer Yet

AMC is no stranger to great television shows. They are, after all, the network that gave us Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead franchise, and more. While most of those series have ended their run — The Walking Dead still has two series airing, Dead City and Daryl Dixon — the network still has some solid offerings. One of its best, Interview With the Vampire, is coming back for a third season next year and now, fans have just gotten their best and wildest look yet at the next chapter in the Anne Rice adaptation.

Released at New York Comic Con, AMC dropped a brand-new extended look at season 3 of Interview With the Vampire — officially retitled The Vampire Lestat. Fans had previously gotten a look at glimpse of the upcoming third season, which will shift gears and take audiences into Lestat’s (Sam Reid) side of the story, earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con, but this new look reveals just how contentious things are between Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat, as well as gives us our best look yet at Lestat as, what else, a rock star.

The Vampire Lestat Expands Its Cast — Including the Addition of a Fan Favorite Character

Season three will also see some new faces join the Immortal Universe. It was previously announced that the series was adding some major figures from Lestat’s story, including Gabriella (Jennifer Ehle), Marius (Christopher Heyerdahl), Magnus (Damien Atkins), and Baby Jenks (Ella Ballentine), but announcement of perhaps one of the biggest characters in the entire Vampire Chronicles books from Anne Rice that the series is based around had not been announced until Friday. Sheila Atim was announced to be playing Akasha — aka the Queen of the Damned and the progenitor of all vampires. This is a big development for fans of Rice’s books as Akasha plays a key role in Lestat’s early life as a vampire and then again later on when she is awakened by his music and becomes a problem for all the vampires. It’s unclear how The series will put their own spin on Akasha’s story, but it’s sure to be high stakes and dramatic.

Season 3 Will Be Very Different From Previous Seasons of Interview With the Vampire

As is made clear in the extended teaser for The Vampire Lestat, fans can expect the upcoming season to be very different from what they’d come to expect in the first two seasons of Interview With the Vampire. While the first two seasons were very much Louis’ story and his perspective on events as well as who Lestat actually is, season three will give Lestat his say — and it’s pretty clear that he has lots to say.

“If you imagine that Louis’ portrait of Lestat was about 70-80 percent right, just imagine that guy suddenly at the wheel, and that’s what I want season three to feel like,” showrunner Rolin Jones explained previously.

Season three of Interview With the Vampire, officially titled The Vampire Lestat, is set to debut on AMC in 2026.