The Vampire Lestat’s Sam Reid Reveals How Fan Art Is Influencing New Season

While promoting the upcoming season at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC revealed that Interview with a Vampire will be retitled The Vampire Lestat beginning with its third season. In Season 3 of the hit series based on Anne Rice’s work, The Vampire Lestat will put Sam Reid’s title character front and center in the critically acclaimed series. So, when we had a chance to sit down with the actor, as well as a group of other creatives involved in the series, we had to ask how much work is required to play a vampire rockstar. Reid had a surprising answer, noting that fans have a pretty big part in how Lestat is represented on screen.

“I kind of wanted to say like no work, you know, but uh, quite a lot,” Reid teased. “But you know, it’s a — you don’t create these characters alone. It’s a big team. I don’t really… we don’t play the characters on our own. Daniel [Malloy, the journalist character played by Eric Bogosian]’s a huge part of it, [showrunner] Rolin [Jones]’s a huge part of it. Our designers, incredible.” He continued, “And also, the fans. We do, really do, spend a lot of time with their art and we look at their pictures, and we are told their ideas. The art has really helped, has really informed a lot of the creative decisions, I think, about the aesthetic of what Lestat is.”

The Fans Help Define The Vampire Lestat

To hear that fan art has inspired the look of Lestat on the series is a surprising one, but a pleasant one at that. It’s not often that shows admit to drawing inspiration from fan art, with most instead opting to create their own vision, separate from that of what fans often depict. In the case of Lestat, however, the character has had fans from the novels, as well as the 1994 movie adaptation of Interview with the Vampire, that starred Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. The AMC series is an entirely different iteration than the beloved movie and features a unique take on these iconic characters. Using fan art to help establish their depiction seems like a smart move overall.

Interview with a Vampire‘s is based on Anne Rice’s iconic work in the vampire fiction genre throughout their career. The AMC series stars Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Assad Zaman as Armand/Rashid, and Eric Bogosian Daniel Molloy. The first season of Interview with a Vampire starred Bailey Bass as Claudis, with Delainey Hayles taking over the role in the second season. The series is one of many Rice adaptations that AMC is producing, including Mayfair Witches, and Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order currently in development.

The Vampire Lestat is set to introduce a slew of new cast members, including Jennifer Ehle as Gabriella, Lestat’s mother, Christopher Heyerdahl as Marius, Armand’s maker, Damien Atkins as Lestat’s maker, Magnus, Ella Ballentine as Baby Jenks, and Jeanine Serralles as Christine Claire, Lestat’s lawyer. The upcoming season will premiere on AMC sometime next year.