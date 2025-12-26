7 Best Animated Batsuits Ranked

As Batman is one of the most iconic characters in all of pop culture, it’s perhaps unsurprisingly that his outfit has become equally well-known. While every live-action version of Batman seems to get far more attention than other iterations of the hero, there have been many animated adaptations of the DC character and his mythos. Ranging from the incredibly comic-accurate to the slightly more creative interpretations of the hero’s story, Batman’s history in animation is as rich as it is varied. And, with so many different narrative avenues come many different designs for the hero, often with the intention of best matching the style and tone of the movie or TV show in question.

Many of DC’s best animated shows feature Batman, and that’s because his stories and his aesthetic translate perfectly to gorgeous animation. With animated shows and movies aimed at audiences young, old, and everything in between, Batman is one of the most well-represented heroes in animation. While almost every iteration of the hero looks slightly different, some animated versions of his Batsuit stand out as far better than others.

7) Batman Unlimited

Though Batman Unlimited isn’t remembered for delivering one of the best animated versions of Batman, the direct-to-video movies and corresponding web series did give him a pretty cool costume. The Batman Unlimited Batsuit features sharp angles and the addition of gadget-laden gauntlets. It’s a bold and colorful design compared to traditional iterations of the Batsuit, but it’s a very sleek and novel look for the hero.

6) The Dark Knight Returns

The Dark Knight Returns is one of the best DC animated movies, and features a subtle but excellent iteration of the Batsuit. The aging hero wears a version of his classic black-and-gray suit, with a stacked utility belt and a much thicker, bolder version of the Bat-symbol on his chest. It perfectly suits the larger, older Batman, and while it isn’t particularly innovative, it’s a great-looking take on the costume.

5) Batman Beyond

Often considered one of the essential animated Batman TV shows, Batman Beyond follows Terry McGinnis, a teenager who inherits the mantle of Batman from an elderly Bruce Wayne. The Batman Beyond Batsuit is instantly recognizable, with its all-black body and large red Bat-symbol standing out in contrast to most other iterations of the costume. It’s a streamlined design that perfectly matches Batman Beyond‘s story and style, and helps McGinnis step out of Bruce Wayne’s shadow as a completely different version of Batman.

4) Batman Ninja

When a character is as iconic as Batman, major redesigns are usually out of the question. However, Batman Ninja‘s setting in feudal Japan warranted a change of style, with the hero donning a samurai-inspired armor version of the Batsuit. It’s the perfect marriage of concept and cool, expertly capturing the movie’s anime style and paying homage to Japanese history while also delivering the colors and accoutrements expected of an animated Batsuit.

3) Beware the Batman

Beware the Batman is one of the hero’s more short-lived animated outings, as the show ran for just 26 episodes before it was cancelled. What sets it apart is the switch to 3D animation, which gave it a completely different aesthetic from other Batman shows. The show’s Batsuit is excellent, too, with a completely black design that allowed its Batman to perfectly disappear into the shadows. It’s a subtle change but a great one, and one that helped further set Beware the Batman‘s design apart.

2) Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Batman: The Brave and the Bold is one of the best DC cartoons to binge, as its entire premise saw it aimed at easy-watching to better appeal to younger fans of the character. Its version of the Batsuit is classic, with the gray suit accented with blue in a manner reminiscent of the character’s history, while also offering a more colorful iteration of the hero than other versions. It’s a clean, simplistic style that pays homage to Batman’s origins while also perfectly matching the tone of the show.

1) Batman: The Animated Series

There is no animated version of Batman that even comes close to outdoing Batman: The Animated Series. Its adaptation of the character and his stories is remarkably comprehensive, and that extends to its Batsuit. As classic a design as they come, The Animated Series‘ Batsuit is the one most people picture when they think of the hero. Timeless and instantly recognizable, Batman: The Animated Series delivered a Batsuit that will likely never be beaten.

