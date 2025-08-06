10 Best DC Cartoons to Binge on HBO Max

DC Comics boasts an adaptation history that extends far beyond blockbuster films, with its animated offerings often standing as the most celebrated and definitive takes of its iconic characters. For decades, the animation studios at Warner Bros. have consistently produced series that are lauded for their creative ambition, sophisticated storytelling, and deep respect for the source material. This tradition of excellence has allowed writers and artists to explore the full spectrum of the DC Universe, from the gritty crime stories of Gotham City to the cosmic operettas of the Green Lantern Corps. The result is a library that not only brings classic comics to life but frequently enhances them, creating new lore and characterizations that have become central to the canon itself.

HBO Max now stands as the central streaming hub for this animated legacy. While the platform does not contain every DC cartoon ever made, it still boasts a massive library that showcases the incredible diversity of Warner Bros. Animation’s output. To help guide you through this treasure trove, we have distilled the catalog down to the ten best and most essential DC animated series available on HBO Max, each representing a high-water mark for the genre.

10) Teen Titans Go!

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Teen Titans Go! is a wildly energetic and irreverent comedy that throws superhero conventions out the window in favor of pure chaotic fun. The series reimagines Robin (voiced by Scott Menville), Starfire (voiced by Hynden Walch), Cyborg (voiced by Khary Payton), Raven (voiced by Tara Strong), and Beast Boy (voiced by Greg Cipes) as a group of hyperactive teenagers living together, focusing less on saving the world and more on their absurd daily misadventures. The show’s signature chibi-esque art style and rapid-fire gags create an unapologetically silly tone, with episodes revolving around everything from the perils of paying rent to the proper way to build a sandwich. Teen Titans Go! is also a series that thrives on meta-humor, frequently breaking the fourth wall to poke fun at DC, its own critics, and the tropes of the superhero genre itself.

While its departure from the more serious tone of the original Teen Titans series was initially controversial, Teen Titans Go! has since carved out its own identity as one of the most successful and longest-running shows in DC history. Its brand of relentless positivity and bizarre humor has resonated with a younger audience, turning it into a genuine phenomenon. The series is a vibrant, hilarious, and often surreal take on the DC Universe, proving that sometimes the best way to celebrate iconic characters is to not take them seriously at all.

9) DC Super Hero Girls

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Developed by Lauren Faust, DC Super Hero Girls reimagines iconic DC characters like Wonder Woman (voiced by Grey Griffin), Supergirl (voiced by Nicole Sullivan), Batgirl (voiced by Tara Strong), and Zatanna (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) as high school students. The show balances thrilling heroics with the relatable drama of teenage life, as the heroes navigate classes, friendships, and awkward crushes when they are not fighting supervillains. Its vibrant animation and optimistic tone make it a refreshing and accessible entry point into the DC Universe for younger viewers, emphasizing themes of teamwork, empowerment, and self-discovery.

DC Super Hero Girl‘s greatest strength is its heartfelt and humorous exploration of friendship. The bond between the core group of heroes is the emotional anchor of the series, and their interactions are filled with witty dialogue and genuine warmth. Because of that, DC Super Hero Girls presents a world where heroism is about supporting your friends and striving to be the best version of yourself. While it’s easy to dismiss DC Super Hero Girl due to its premise, the series is still a binge-worthy experience that has a surprising understanding of the DC characters it stars.

8) Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

As a delightful love letter to the Silver Age of comics, Batman: The Brave and the Bold embraces a lighter and more adventurous tone than many other adaptations of the Dark Knight. The series features Batman (voiced by Diedrich Bader) teaming up with a different DC hero in every episode, drawing from the deepest corners of the universe to showcase characters rarely seen on screen. From well-known heroes like Aquaman and Green Arrow to more obscure figures like Blue Beetle and Plastic Man, the show celebrates the sheer breadth and diversity of DC’s roster. Plus, the art style is bright and colorful, and the stories are filled with high-stakes action and a healthy dose of comic relief.

This series offers a version of Batman who is not a grim, solitary avenger, but a confident and capable hero who excels as a leader and a partner. Bader’s voice performance as Batman is a highlight, perfectly capturing a stoic yet compassionate Caped Crusader who is always ready with a deadpan quip. Because of that, Batman: The Brave and the Bold is a joyful and endlessly entertaining series that reminds viewers that superhero stories can be fun, optimistic, and wonderfully bizarre.

7) My Adventures with Superman

Image courtesy of Adult Swim

My Adventures with Superman is a fresh and modern reimagining of the Man of Steel’s early years, presented with an anime-inspired art style. The series follows a young Clark Kent (voiced by Jack Quaid) as he begins his career at the Daily Planet alongside fellow intern Lois Lane (voiced by Alice Lee) and photographer Jimmy Olsen (voiced by Ishmel Sahid). The show focuses on the trio’s burgeoning friendship and the blossoming romance between Clark and Lois, treating their relationship as the central emotional core of the narrative. This take on Superman is charmingly awkward and endlessly endearing, a hero who is still figuring out his powers and his place in the world.

The series is a heartfelt romantic comedy wrapped in a superhero adventure, filled with beautifully animated action sequences and a genuine sense of warmth. It excels at humanizing its iconic characters, making their struggles and triumphs feel relatable and emotionally resonant. Furthermore, My Adventures with Superman strips the Man of Steel mythology down to its most essential elements, delivering a story about a kind-hearted hero trying to do the right thing while navigating the complexities of his dual life.

6) Superman: The Animated Series

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Following the massive success of Batman: The Animated Series, the creative team of Bruce Timm and Paul Dini turned their attention to the Man of Steel with Superman: The Animated Series. The show succeeded by modernizing Superman (voiced by Tim Daly) for a new generation, presenting a hero who was incredibly powerful yet deeply relatable. The series adopted a brighter, more futuristic art style that contrasted sharply with Gotham’s gothic gloom, creating a world that felt both classic and new. It also introduced definitive versions of supporting characters like Lois Lane (voiced by Dana Delany) and villains like Lex Luthor (voiced by Clancy Brown) and Brainiac (voiced by Corey Burton).

Superman: The Animated Series excelled at building a compelling world around its hero, seamlessly blending thrilling action with character-driven storytelling, exploring Superman’s struggles to balance his immense power with his humanity. As a cornerstone of the DC Animated Universe, Superman: The Animated Series also laid the groundwork for future team-ups and crossovers, establishing a version of the hero that would become the standard for years to come.

5) Batman Beyond

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Batman Beyond took the Dark Knight mythos in a bold new direction, transporting viewers to a futuristic cyberpunk Gotham City. The series introduces Terry McGinnis (voiced by Will Friedle), a troubled teenager who stumbles upon the secret of a reclusive and elderly Bruce Wayne (voiced by Kevin Conroy). With Bruce as his mentor, Terry dons a high-tech Batsuit to become the new Batman, protecting the city from a new generation of villains, including Blight (voiced by Stewart Daniel) and Inque (voiced by Teri Garr). The show’s sleek aesthetic and darker themes made it a standout entry in the DC Animated Universe.

The series thrives on the compelling dynamic between Terry and Bruce, a reluctant father-son relationship built on shared trauma and a commitment to justice. Terry’s youthful energy and sharp wit provide a perfect contrast to Bruce’s weary cynicism, creating a partnership that evolves and deepens over the course of the series. Batman Beyond is a brilliant legacy story, exploring themes of aging, redemption, and what it truly means to carry the mantle of Batman. It is a smart, stylish, and emotionally resonant series that pushed the boundaries of the character while remaining true to his core.

4) Harley Quinn

Image courtesy of HBO Max

Harley Quinn is a hilariously profane and surprisingly heartfelt adult animated series that follows the titular character’s journey of self-discovery. After a messy breakup with the Joker (voiced by Alan Tudyk), Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) sets out to prove herself as one of Gotham’s most formidable supervillains. Aided by her best friend Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) and a motley crew of DC outcasts, Harley navigates the criminal underworld in a series of chaotic and ultraviolent misadventures. Based on this wacky premise, the show is a brilliant satire of the superhero genre, filled with razor-sharp dialogue and a deep love for the absurdity of the DC Universe.

Beneath its cynical humor and graphic violence, Harley Quinn is a powerful story about escaping a toxic relationship and finding your own identity. The evolving bond between Harley and Ivy is the show’s emotional anchor, a beautifully developed relationship that grounds the series’ most outlandish moments. With a fantastic voice cast and some of the smartest writing in animation today, Harley Quinn is a bold, unapologetic, and essential series for any adult fan of the DC Universe.

3) Young Justice

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Developed by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman, Young Justice focuses on the younger generation of DC heroes. The show follows a team of sidekicks, including Robin (voiced by Jesse McCartney), Aqualad (voiced by Khary Payton), Kid Flash (voiced by Jason Spisak), and Superboy (voiced by Nolan North), as they step out of the shadows of their famous mentors to form their own covert operations team. What begins as a story about teenagers balancing their personal lives with their heroic duties quickly evolves into a sprawling epic, weaving a complex and serialized narrative filled with espionage, political intrigue, and dozens of characters from every corner of the DC Universe.

Young Justice is celebrated for its mature storytelling and deep respect for DC continuity. The series is not afraid to explore darker themes and allow its characters to grow and change over time, facing real consequences and emotional stakes. In addition, its intricate plot, which unfolds over multiple seasons, rewards attentive viewers with a rich story that builds to incredibly satisfying payoffs. As such, Young Justice is a masterclass in long-form storytelling, a series that trusts its audience to keep up with its complex world and multifaceted characters.

2) Justice League & Justice League Unlimited

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

The crowning achievement of the DC Animated Universe, Justice League and its follow-up series Justice League Unlimited represent epic superhero storytelling at its finest. The initial series brought together seven of DC’s most iconic heroes: Superman (voiced by George Newbern), Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy), Wonder Woman (voiced by Susan Eisenberg), The Flash (voiced by Michael Rosenbaum), Green Lantern (voiced by Phil LaMarr), Hawkgirl (voiced by Maria Canals-Barrera), and Martian Manhunter (voiced by Carl Lumbly). Their mission was to face threats too large for any single hero to handle, leading to cinematic action sequences and deep character-driven stories that perfectly captured the god-like scale of the Justice League.

The series was later rebranded as Justice League Unlimited, expanding its roster to include dozens of heroes from across the DC Universe, including Green Arrow (voiced by Kin Shriner) and The Question (voiced by Jeffrey Combs). This expansion allowed the show to tell an even wider range of stories, from intimate character studies focusing on obscure heroes to universe-spanning epics that brought the entire roster together. With its massive scope, mature writing, and a profound respect for the source material, Justice League Unlimited stands as the definitive adaptation of the team and a high-water mark for superhero animation.

1) Batman: The Animated Series

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Batman: The Animated Series is a landmark piece of television that redefined Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy) for a generation and set a new standard for animated storytelling. Developed by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski, the series introduced a timeless “dark deco” art style that shrouded Gotham City in perpetual night, creating a world that was both gothic and elegant. Moreover, its noir-infused stories treated their subject matter with a seriousness and psychological depth that was unprecedented in children’s programming.

The series is responsible for some of the most definitive takes on Batman’s iconic rogues’ gallery, including giving Mr. Freeze (voiced by Michael Ansara) a tragic new origin and creating the character of Harley Quinn (voiced by Arleen Sorkin). Led by the legendary voice performances of Conroy and Mark Hamill as the Joker, the show was a critical and commercial success that influenced every Batman adaptation that followed. Batman: The Animated Series is a masterpiece of animation, a smart and emotionally complex series that remains the benchmark by which all other superhero cartoons are measured, making it the best DC cartoon to binge on HBO Max.

