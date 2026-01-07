7 Deadly Daredevil Villains That Still Need an MCU Appearance

Marvel’s Daredevil may be one of the most popular street-level heroes from the house of ideas, but based on his appearances in movies and TV, you might think that his rogues’ gallery is limited. Every version of Daredevil has given us not only a new take on Bullseye and Kingpin, but Elektra, too. Even the MCU’s version of the character has given us versions of these characters, though Daredevil: Born Again at least added one more to the mix with the arrival of the twisted Muse. Across five seasons, though, you might assume that Daredevil’s list of villains can be counted on one hand.

As Daredevil: Born Again not only gets ready to release Season 2, but makes plans for Season 3, it’s time for Marvel to dig even an inch deeper into what Daredevil comics offer. Though a lot of the villains the hero has encountered are either too cosmic for his Disney+ series, have a history with other Marvel heroes that might take them off the board, or have already appeared in non-super villain roles, there are still plenty of enemies from Daredevil comics that are worth bringing into the fold. Not only are they deadly, but they offer brand new storyline opportunities that revisiting the Kingpin, Bullseye, The Hand storylines do not.

7) Blackheart

The offspring of Mephisto, this demon brood utilizes his powers to tempt and corrupt humans on Earth, including heroes like Daredevil. When that fails, though, he’s eager to simply torment his foes, something that should be easy to carry out on a character like Matt Murdock. It will be tough for the MCU version of Daredevil to suddenly incorporate an actual demon into the mix, but considering the supernatural leanings that the Netflix series got into with previous seasons, it’s not too much of a stretch to imagine. Plus, the MCU just introduced Mephisto himself in Ironheart, another series that didn’t necessarily seem aligned with mythic ideas, so anything is possible.

6) Bushwacker

A freelance assassin with one of the most unique arms in all of Marvel, Bushwacker isn’t a man with a gun; he IS a gun. Outfitted with a plastic arm that can take in bullets and ammunition of any size and then shoot them out, Bushwacker is a character with as twisted a mentality as Bullseye and just as deadly a weapon. Not only has he come to blows with Daredevil from a pure villainy perspective (tracking down a mutant under Matt’s perspective), but from a personal one, as Daredevil left him disfigured following an encounter. Bushwacker is a wild street-level villain that has gone toe-to-toe with Wolverine, Luke Cage, and The Punisher, making him a perfect addition to the MCU.

5) Death-Stalker

Death-Stalker is one of the wildest villains in all of Daredevil’s larger canon. Starting out his time in Marvel comics as a totally different character, the Exterminator, Phillip Sterling was a man from a wealthy family who turned to a life of crime. Though seemingly killed by an explosion, Sterling was pushed into another interdimensional realm that gave him no physical body. He would use this to hop in and out of the realm and back to Earth and take on the name Death-Stalker.

Equipped with “touch of death” gloves, Death-Stalker used his ability to live between dimensions to figure out Matt Murdock’s identity and use that to his advantage to try and end Daredevil for good. As we know, that didn’t work out, resulting in Death-Stalker making himself physical at the wrong time and cutting himself in half. An attempt was made to avenge his death by his mother, all of which is classic comic book stuff that could be perfect for the MCU’s hero.

4) Ikari

One of the deadliest opponents Daredevil has ever faced, Ikari was a pawn used by Bullseye to further torture the hero. Having recreated the exact chemical compound that gave Matt his powers, Ikari comes equipped with the exact same skillset and abilities as Daredevil, and even a suit that matches Matt’s iconic original look. The only difference in the two is that Ikari is prepared to kill, something he nearly achieves in their first encounter.

The best thing about Ikari is that the character is largely a blank slate. Though he has a specific place in the Mark Waid and Chris Samnee run on Daredevil, almost nothing is known about who he is behind the mask or how he came to be the killer he really is. The MCU has free rein to explore him as they see fit, while also exploring the angle of what a deadly version of the man without fear could really do.

3) Lady Bullseye

Though she carries the name of Daredevil’s most iconic antagonist, she’s not subservient to the villain in any way. Instead, Lady Bullseye took her name after watching Bullseye annihilate the mobsters who had kidnapped her as a child. Her path from there took Lady Bullseye, where else, into the clutches of the Hand. Influenced by Daredevil’s biggest villain and working for one of his powerful recurring foes, Lady Bullseye is a formidable opponent not only on the streets but in the courtroom. In addition to being a fit fighter, Lady Bullseye has a civilian persona that she once used to frame Matt Murdock for murder, which would lead to the eventual Shadowland storyline where Matt became the leader of The Hand.

2) Mister Fear

Utilizing his fear gas, which is absolutely not like what Scarecrow uses with Batman (it is), Mister Fear is one of the few recurring Daredevil villains who routinely has a different person under the mask almost every time. No matter who it is, though, his powers are real (and his costume is excellent). The many people to wear the mask is frankly an element of Mister Fear that the MCU could use to its advantage, perhaps creating a scenario fueled by paranoia where multiple parties conspire together to not only send fear through the streets of New York but to make the Man without fear earn his nickname.

1) Typhoid Mary

One of the key additions to the Daredevil mythology by writer Ann Nocenti, Typhoid Mary is a complete wild card in whatever story she inhabits, making her a dangerous addition with unlimited potential for the MCU. In the pages of Marvel Comics, Mary Walker is a mutant with a few psychic abilities, including pyrokinesis, whose mind is largely unstable and fractures into two distinct personas.

What’s especially interesting about this, with how she fits into Daredevil stories, is that each personality has its own physical traits, including heartbeat and smell, meaning Matt is easily fooled by her and thinks each persona is a totally different person at first. Combine that with her flirtatious bout with not only Daredevil but the Kingpin, and we have a villain that can become fully entrenched in a plot across every aspect of Matt Murdock’s life. Seriously, Marvel Studios, where is she?!