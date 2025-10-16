Some superheroes don’t have any trouble getting a costume. After Tony Stark returns home from Afghanistan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he begins working on his Iron Man armor, and once he has the design down, he builds an army of suits that ensure he’s ready for every occasion. Of course, he spreads the wealth to his Avengers teammates, funding their closets and giving them all of the bells and whistles possible. Unfortunately, not everyone in the MCU has Tony on speed dial. There are plenty of heroes who have to make do with what they have, which sometimes isn’t much.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take Daredevil, for example. A good chunk of the first season of his Netflix show sees him worry about what he’s wearing out in the streets of Hell’s Kitchen and seek out someone who can make him something new. After that, he’s off to the races, donning numerous different looks. Here’s every live-action Daredevil costume, ranked worst to best.

9) The Trial of the Incredible Hulk

Daredevil’s first live-action appearance is in 1989‘s The Trial of the Incredible Hulk, a television movie in which he helps the titular hero survive his stay in New York. While fighting Wilson Fisk’s men, he wears a pretty simple black costume that doesn’t resemble anything from the comics. It’s hard to blame a one-off movie for not going all out, but keeping the devil in black means the costume can’t be any higher than last on this list.

8) Daredevil (2003)

2000s superhero movies all feature their fair share of leather, and Daredevil is no exception. Ben Affleck sports an all-red costume that leaves little to the imagination. It’s not an awful look by any stretch of the imagination, and it gets brownie points for incorporating the Daredevil logo. However, it’s of its time and doesn’t seem all that practical.

7) Daredevil Season 1

There’s nothing better than when a hero earns their comic-accurate costume. Daredevil gets his toward the end of Season 1 of his Netflix series, and it makes him feel like a million bucks as he fights Wilson Fisk. What he probably doesn’t realize, though, is how square the helmet makes his head look, and that all the black in the costume takes away from the red.

6) Daredevil Ninja Costume

It might seem strange for an outfit that resembles the one for The Trial of the Incredible Hulk to be three spots higher, but there’s an explanation. Daredevil begins with its hero at the start of his journey, not really understanding the risk he’s taking. That element of the story makes his costume choice make perfect sense, and sometimes, simple isn’t the wrong way to go. Even without the horns, Matt Murdock strikes fear into his enemies.

5) Echo

Despite appearing in only one scene in Echo, Daredevil gets a new costume in the series that fits the grounded tone of its story. The helmet issues from Daredevil Season 1 are gone, and while there’s still some black, it blends better with the red this time around. The only knock against this costume is that it shows up only once in a dark room, making it hard to get a clear look.

4) She-Hulk

Easily the most controversial costume on this list is She-Hulk’s. The first time Daredevil suits up in the MCU, he’s wearing a yellow and red suit rather than an all-red one. The change is dramatic, but it’s a worthwhile one because it allows the character to fit into a silly story. It’s a shame this costume only shows up one time because it has so much going for it, including a unique padding design and a fantastic cowl.

3) Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

While the world is still waiting to find out how Matt deals with Kingpin’s takeover of New York City, he’s ready to show off how he’ll look in Daredevil: Born Again‘s sophomore outing. The titular hero gets an all-black look, but that’s not the headline. The biggest addition to the costume, of course, is the Daredevil logo at the center. Allowing the MCU’s Man Without Fear to finally embrace his comic book roots gives this suit a spot on the podium.

2) Daredevil Season 2

While this costume may appear just like the one from Echo, there are a few minor differences. What gives this one the edge is that it’s featured prominently throughout Daredevil Seasons 2 and 3 and The Defenders. All that screen time shows off its improved cowl and color scheme. When thinking of Daredevil’s time on Netflix, this is the outfit that comes to mind.

1) Daredevil: Born Again Season 1

Everything comes together in the first season of Born Again. With the MCU finally needing a suit that will last a full season, it goes all out, giving Daredevil a mostly red costume with a checked pattern all over. The cowl is the best it’s ever been, with it fitting nicely around Matt’s head and allowing the horns to do all the talking. While the costume may stay in the closet in Season 2, it’s probably never going to get better than this.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!