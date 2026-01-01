7 Powerful Avengers That Still Need an MCU Appearance

Almost every hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can call themselves an Avenger. During the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame, Captain America finally drops his iconic catchphrase, “Avengers Assemble,” meaning every good guy in attendance is an honorary member of the team. Of course, not everyone sticks around after and tries to set up shop in Avengers Tower. The Guardians of the Galaxy head back out into space, and all the sorcerers return home using their Sling Rings. However, there are still a few stragglers roaming around in the MCU that would like to see the Avengers’ name mean something again.

Bucky Barnes brings a group together in Thunderbolts* that somehow finds itself in the position of being the newest Avengers team. That doesn’t sit right with Sam Wilson, who is trying to start his own team. Fortunately, he still has plenty of characters to choose from while he’s on the recruiting trail. Here are seven powerful Avengers that still need an MCU appearance.

7) Doctor Druid

All the “Best Avengers” lists will feature the usual suspects, such as Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man. None of them reserve a spot for Doctor Druid because his time with the team isn’t all that notable. He becomes an official member after helping thwart Baron Zemo’s plan to take over the Avengers Mansion and doesn’t do much after that.

Failing to pull off impressive feats while part of Marvel’s most important team doesn’t mean that Druid is a scrub, though. The Ancient One actually chooses him as Doctor Strange’s backup, and he learns all he can about counteracting magic. He will never be in the same league as Strange, but he still has plenty to offer.

6) Firebird

Few characters want to be a member of the Avengers as badly as Firebird. Shortly after receiving her powers from a radioactive meteorite, she seeks to join the West Coast Avengers, led by Hawkeye. The archer takes his sweet time mulling over her offer, though, so she leaves for a while before becoming part of the main team and eventually the Secret Avengers.

What makes Firebird stand out from the competition is that she can fly and create fire out of thin air. Those aren’t skills to scoff at, so it should come as no surprise that most of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes embrace her in a big way. She’s also unique in that she works better as part of a team than alone.

5) Quasar

Being an Avenger that’s based in space is a bit of a challenge. After all, all the villains seem to set their sights on Earth for whatever reason. However, Quasar makes it work, mainly because the Quantum Bands he wears let him do just about anything he wants.

Despite being a regular guy from Earth, Quasar takes to the whole galactic protector thing rather quickly. When Ego, a villain the MCU’s heroes are very familiar with, threatens Earth, Quasar absorbs his energy and sends him back where he came from. Not just any Avenger is capable of that.

4) Ares

The Asgardians steal all of the spotlight in the MCU. In fact, it isn’t until Thor’s fourth solo movie that the Greek gods even show their faces. Zeus and Hercules are first up, but it’s only a matter of time before Ares makes his presence felt as well.

Ares lives up to his title in the comics, leaving devastation in his wake wherever he goes. However, he doesn’t always aim his axe in the wrong direction. On a few occasions, he teams up with the Avengers to do some good, including when the AI Ultron shows his ugly mug again.

3) Nova

The Nova Corps operates a lot like the Green Lantern Corps in DC Comics, sending agents all over the galaxy to keep the peace. And just like DC has Hal Jordan, Marvel has Richard Rider, the Nova Corps’ most crucial member. While Richard usually flies solo, he’s been known to join a team when it’s the right fit.

Steve Rogers invites Richard to join the Secret Avengers because he knows what he’s capable of. Wielding the Nova Force, Richard can fly, manipulate energy, and throw a mean right hook. Villains know better than to tussle with him, especially if he’s got other Avengers backing him up.

2) Beta Ray Bill

Despite Mjolnir being Thor’s personal weapon, the God of Thunder has a hard time keeping the hammer in his possession. Beta Ray Bill finds himself wielding its power at one point, and he does a fine job of it. After he gives it up, he gets his own weapon, Stormbreaker, and can continue his heroic journey.

While Bill usually leaves the avenging for Thor, he does join the team at one point, albeit by accident. In Immortal Thor, a devastating conflict rewrites reality and makes Bill a founding member of the Avengers. Things don’t stay that way for long, but he’s still eligible for this list.

1) Spider-Woman

Spider-Man is famous for wanting to keep his ear to the ground, which means not spending much time in a high-rise with a bunch of other heroes. However, another spider-based hero, Jessica Drew, is much more open to the idea of being part of a team, joining the Avengers, Secret Avengers, and New Avengers.

While it would be fair to assume that Spider-Woman has the same abilities as her male counterpart, that’s not actually the case. The radiation that gives her powers changes her body in many ways, including allowing her to utilize what she calls “venom blasts,” which are essentially bursts of energy that pack a serious punch.

