7 Marvel Netflix Heroes Daredevil Born: Again Season 2 Can Bring Back (As Well As Jessica Jones)

Daredevil: Born Again is finally bringing Jessica Jones back to the MCU, but the upcoming batch of episodes has the opportunity to reintroduce a ton of other Netflix heroes. Marvel’s slate of Netflix shows was in an interesting corner of the MCU, with the shows recognizing the developments of the movies, but the movies almost never recognizing the shows. Spider-Man: No Way Home changed things by bringing Matt Murdock back, leading to a revitalization of Marvel’s Netflix characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Hawkeye, Echo, and especially Daredevil: Born Again have cemented the Netflix shows as canon. Season 2 of Born Again is going even further by bringing back Jessica Jones, causing many fans to wonder when these other heroes will return.

7) Claire Temple

Marvel’s Netflix heroes aren’t just superpowered individuals, as these street-level shows are full of fully-human do-gooders. Claire Temple is one of these characters, and she needs to return soon. She was the Nick Fury of the Netflix universe, with her making her debut in Daredevil season 1 and appearing in almost every one of the universe’s shows. Claire’s whereabouts aren’t known, but there are heavy rumors that Rosario Dawson will return in Born Again season 3, something that could be set up with a cameo in season 2.

6) Misty Knight

Misty Knight finally embraces her comic book counterpart in Luke Cage season 2, where she gets her bionic arm. Although she isn’t really a vigilante, her friendship with Luke means that she could easily form an allegiance with Daredevil’s Army. Her former police connections and combat abilities would make her a great asset, with her potentially being able to get info on Fisk and the AVTF’s activities.

5) Elektra

Image Courtesy of Netflix

There have been consistent rumors that Elektra will return at some point in Born Again, after her death in Daredevil season 2 and resurrection in The Defenders. Elektra’s fate is left unknown at the end of the crossover series, with her presumably dying in the explosion. However, the rumored return of The Hand in some upcoming MCU projects means that Elektra could return, possibly as early as the end of Born Again season 2.

4) Hellcat

One of the most important supporting characters in Jessica Jones is Trish Walker, and many fans don’t know that she became a vigilante in the show’s final season. In season 2, Trish forces Karl Malus to give her powers, with her becoming Hellcat in season 3. Although she takes on an antagonistic role throughout season 3, she is currently in The Raft, meaning that Born Again season 2 could introduce her as an antihero member of Daredevil’s Army.

3) Colleen Wing

Outside of the main four Defenders, the character fans most want back from the Netflix MCU is Colleen Wing. Jessica Henwick’s character was the best part of Iron Fist, and considering that she became an Iron Fist herself in season 2, there is tons of story left to tell. Bringing back Colleen Wing is the best way to represent Iron Fist in Born Again season 2, and it would be fantastic to see her join Daredevil’s Army.

2) Iron Fist

If the MCU truly wants to bring back every aspect of the Netflix universe, then Iron Fist has to return. Finn Jones’ Danny Rand is easily the most controversial aspect of the Netflix MCU, making his return uncertain. However, since he is one of the four original Defenders, it would be weird to bring everybody else back except for him.

Although this Danny Rand wasn’t the best leading man in his own show, he proved to be a fantastic supporting character in other series. Iron Fist was much better in The Defenders and Luke Cage when he appeared, and hopefully, this success can be pulled on again in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. A reunion of the Defenders means that Iron Fist has to be back, giving Finn Jones another chance at the character.

1) Luke Cage

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it seems almost inevitable that Luke Cage will be the next Netflix character added back to the MCU. Mike Colter’s iteration of the character is one of the Netflix universe’s most popular, and many fans are begging for his return. Luke Cage is one of the four Defenders, and now that his on-and-off romantic partner Jessica Jones is back, it is entirely possible that he can return as well.

In Born Again season 2, Daredevil is forming an army to take on Mayor Fisk and his AVTF, and Luke Cage would be a perfect asset. Most of Daredevil’s Army so far isn’t superpowered, with Jessica’s super strength making her a major asset. Luke Cage’s addition would make him easily the strongest hero, as his strength and invulnerability would mean that he is nearly unstoppable.