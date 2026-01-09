7 Times Stranger Things Missed the Perfect Opportunity To Kill Off a Main Character

One of the biggest criticisms about Stranger Things Season 5 is its refusal to kill off main characters, and the series misses several perfect opportunities to do so throughout its run. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 3. Although Stranger Things‘ series finale concludes with Eleven sacrificing herself — a casualty that may not even count, considering its ambiguous nature — most members of the show’s ensemble make it through the final chapter unscathed. After years spent speculating about which characters in the Hawkins gang might die, many fans found this underwhelming. Some have even gone so far to claim that it ruined Stranger Things‘ last outing.

While shows don’t need to kill leads to be compelling, the Netflix series obviously wants us to believe there are stakes. Stranger Things makes a habit of killing supporting characters, but while deaths like Bob Newby’s and Eddie Munson’s tug at the heartstrings, they begin to feel predictable after a while. That’s why Kali’s Season 5 fate, while tragic, doesn’t land. For the final confrontation, many were hoping the series would move away from its regular side character death and lean into larger consequences. It’s not the first time it’s missed an opportunity to do that. And had it taken one of its earlier chances to kill off someone important, people might be less frustrated with Stranger Things Season 5’s ending.

7) Eleven Could Have Kept Her Season 1 Ending (But Then We’d Be Missing Out)

Before Stranger Things was renewed for four additional seasons, it was supposed to end where Season 1 does — which means Eleven would have been dead after destroying the gateway between Hawkins and the Upside Down. Unless Mike’s theory is correct, this is essentially where she is by the end of Season 5 anyway. We’d be missing out on some of the best moments of the show, but Stranger Things‘ central message wouldn’t be much different if it had taken the opportunity to end Eleven’s story here. It would still emphasize the importance of connection and saving the people you care about, just without the extra growth. While that’s satisfying to see, the series would arguably be tighter if it had stuck with the Duffers’ original plan, outlined in Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down.

6) Hopper Should Have Died for Real in Stranger Things Season 3

Stranger Things Season 3 had perhaps the best opportunity to kill off a main character, as Jim Hopper sacrifices himself at the end to destroy a Soviet machine — though it’s later revealed that he’s transported to Russia rather than killed in the explosion. In hindsight, this is frustrating for a few reasons, starting with the fact that Season 4’s Russia storyline isn’t all that relevant. Hopper’s character arc also gets repetitive in the later outings, as it revolves around having the same arguments with El. While he shows growth in the last few episodes, it might have been better to let Season 3’s “death” stick. An adult whose fate would have motivated El, Hopper feels like the right choice for a major casualty, and it would have added bigger stakes at the series’ halfway point.

5) The Demobats Could Have Killed Steve Instead of Eddie

Stranger Things Season 4’s trip to the Upside Down comes with genuine stakes, as evidenced by Eddie Munson’s death in “The Piggyback.” However, the show could have used this opportunity to kill a more established character; any of the older kids were fair game. Steve certainly seems like a goner after going through “Watergate” and being attacked by Demobats. It’s surprising the attack doesn’t have more lasting consequences, and killing Steve here would have had the same impact on Dustin as Eddie’s death. (Actually, it would likely have been more painful.) Such a major death would also have raised the stakes significantly ahead of Season 5, as sorry as I’d be to see Steve go.

4) Max Could Have Died at the End of Stranger Things Season 4

Look, Max and Lucas are the strongest Stranger Things couple by the end of Season 5, so I’m glad the series never took this particular opportunity. But if the Netflix show really wanted to raise the stakes ahead of its final season, it could have gone through with Max’s death instead of having Eleven save her. Looking back at this moment after Season 5, it’s unclear why Max needed to survive, apart from giving the main party a mostly happy ending. Stranger Things barely explores Henry’s backstory, which should be the purpose of visiting his Mindscape. Knowing this, it’s hard to justify the amount of time spent on Max and Holly. But then, without Max, the Hawkins gang might not have found Vecna at all.

3) Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 Should Have Killed Jonathan or Nancy

Drowning in a melting room sounds like a terrible way to go, but this could have been Jonathan or Nancy’s fate — and it certainly would have been devastating. The only time in Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 when it seems possible a main character could die is after Nancy shoots the exotic matter. The two even accept this is the end of the line for them, airing out their grievances. However, they benefit from a last-minute twist of fate that sees the melting room hardening after the exotic matter stabilizes. It’s a relief, as it’d be difficult to watch Nancy and Jonathan succumb to this. However, it’s yet another missed opportunity for Stranger Things to ramp up the stakes.

2) Steve Harrington Could Have Fallen Off the Tower in the Series Finale

By the time Stranger Things Season 5 tries to convince us that Steve Harrington is in danger, it’s not quite believable. After all, accidentally falling from a tower would be an underwhelming way for the character to go. Plus, at this stage of the story, we know Dustin can’t handle another loss, and the Netflix series isn’t cruel enough to force one on him. That said, there are other ways Volume 3 could have opened with Steve’s death and made it work. The foreshadowing with the tower led to many theories after Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1, and if Steve had been doing something heroic at the time of impact, it would have been a good send-off. I’m not necessarily mad Steve survived, but… opening Volume 3 with such a huge loss would have packed a punch.

1) Stranger Things Could Have Killed… Literally Anyone During Its Final Mind Flayer Fight

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 3 brings back the Mind Flayer one last time, and it sees the Hawkins gang attacking the monster as Eleven fights Vecna inside it. It’s an exciting twist that delivers on a long-running fan theory. However, the Mind Flayer’s return is criminally short-lived. Just as the fight begins, it feels like it’s over. And there are no casualties from the show’s final confrontation, which pushes the bounds of believability further. The series could have killed any of its leads during this fight, and it would have made the outcome that much more important. It also would have prolonged this action sequence and delivered a more emotional ending.

Would you have liked to see more Stranger Things characters die throughout the series?