7 Wild The Boys Characters That Never Appeared in the TV Show Once

Prime Video’s hit TV show The Boys has come to a climactic close with the release of its series finale. Over its five seasons, the show introduced numerous Supes that Vought International created with Compound V. Many of these Supes, like Homelander and most of the Seven, are lifted directly from Garth Ennis’ successful and controversial Dynamite Entertainment comic series. Of course, the show made significant departures from the source material in its storyline and characters. Additionally, there were some wild characters from the original The Boys comic that were so depraved and disgusting that they never appeared in the Prime Video series.

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The TV adaptation of The Boys took many liberties from the original comic to the point that the final product is barely recognizable. The show even introduced original characters who were significant players, like Sister Sage and Firecracker. And at the same time the show included its own original Supes, it also decided not to include others who were in the comic, for better or for worse.

7) Doctor Peculiar

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

The Boys comics’ parody of Marvel’s Doctor Strange is known as Doctor Peculiar. Instead of a master sorcerer, Doctor Peculiar is basically a glorified pimp and drug dealer whose superpowers are never revealed. On top of his two other businesses, Doctor Peculiar makes money by having his workers risk their lives to steal secrets from the Supes they sleep with. Doctor Peculiar then sells the information to the highest bidder. Butcher and the Boys use Doctor Peculiar to get information and blackmail on other Supes. Despite this important role in the comic, Doctor Peculiar never makes an appearance in the show outside of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it easter eggs.

6) Kid Supe

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

The Boys spin-off miniseries comic, The Boys: Dear Becky, featured a Supe whose character was far too disturbing and inappropriate to adapt to live action. Kid Supe, a parody of the DC hero Shazam, is a ten-year-old boy who can turn into an adult superhero by saying a specific word. In his super-strong adult form, he would force himself on women. The Boys dealt with Kid Supe by slicing out his tongue while he was in his child form, making it so he could never transform again. To have a child commit such unspeakable acts would obviously be far too much even by the show’s standards. Furthermore, having the main characters graphically mutilate a ten-year-old would have made them far too unlikable and cruel.

5) Super Duper

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

Outside of Starlight, the only Supes in The Boys comic who are genuinely good are the team Super Duper. However, given Garth Ennis’ sheer disdain for superheroes, he portrayed this parody of the Legion of Superheroes in an extremely unflattering and offensive light. Super Duper is a team of kindhearted and weak Supes who, in some cases, have intellectual disabilities, which the comic often mocks. The members include Auntie Sis, Bobby Badoing, Kid Kamo, Klanker, Ladyfold, Stool Shadow, and the Black Hole. The extremely sadistic Supe Malchemical nearly assaults Super Duper before Butcher kills him. While the Prime Video series rarely pulls its punches, the portrayal of Super Duper is just too mean-spirited and offensive to ever have been adapted for a TV series.

4) Blarney Cock

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

In The Boys TV series, Translucent, a core member of the Seven, was the first person Hughie had ever killed. In the comics, that honor goes to the illegitimate son of Queen Maeve, Blarney Cock, who’s a member of Teenage Kix. Like other Supes, Blarney was a drug addict and engaged in depraved and gruesome sexual acts. After Hughie was forcefully injected with Compound V by Butcher, he accidentally killed Blarney by driving his fist through his chest. Vought would then resurrect Blarney as a brain-dead zombie to give the illusion that their superheroes were invincible. The Prime Video series dropped not only Blarney Cock, but also the concept of Supes being brought back to life.

3) G-Men

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

Alongside the Seven, the other major Supe team in The Boys comics is the G-Men. These X-Men copycats positioned themselves as a school/orphanage for young Supes, when they were really a bunch of kidnapped, brainwashed, and sexually groomed children who were forcefully given superpowers. The G-Men had over 60 members, including Five-Oh, Nubia, Devine, Silver Kincaid, and Critter, who were all deranged psychopaths before being massacred by Vought soldiers. Prime Video would adopt the basic premise of a Supe school for the show Gen V. Aside from that, the only G-Men members to make TV appearances were the team’s founder, John Godolkin, who was the main villain of Gen V Season 2, and the hammer-for-hands Groundhawk, who appeared in the animated The Boys: Diabolical series.

2) Jack From Jupiter

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

The only core member of the Seven not to be adapted into The Boys TV show was Jack From Jupiter who was a parody of Martian Manhunter. He was a deformed Supe whom Vought marketed as an alien. He could fly, had super strength, and could become invulnerable. He was a cruel hedonist whom Butcher ultimately gutted. The reason Jack From Jupiter wasn’t adapted was probably that the writers wanted to make the show more grounded with Vought’s claim that Supes were naturally born. Adding a supposed alien to the mix would have upended that narrative. Translucent replaced Jack From Jupiter’s role as a member of the Seven. Other than that, he only made a cameo in a non-canon episode of The Boys: Diabolical.

1) The Real Black Noir

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

The character who was changed the most for the show was, inarguably, Black Noir. In the show, two people used the Black Noir name before being killed off. However, the true Black Noir from the comic was a clone of Homelander. Black Noir manipulated Homelander into a murderous rampage to fulfill his purpose of killing the Seven’s leader if he went rogue. It’s also revealed that this clone, and not Homelander, was the one who assaulted Butcher’s wife, Becca, and got her killed. Until the very end of the series, fans speculated whether this Homelander clone version of Black Noir would appear, but it never happened. Removing this twist and character was for the best, as he undercut the importance and threat level of the real Homelander.

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