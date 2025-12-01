After Stranger Things Season 5, Part 1, These 5 Characters Are the Most Likely To Die (Ranked)

Several of our favorite characters may have already been teased to be losing their lives in the upcoming final four episodes of Stranger Things season 5. Stranger Things’ fifth and final season kicked off with four dramatic episodes on November 26, 2025, and three more will be coming on Christmas Day before the feature-length finale hits Netflix on New Year’s Eve. The Duffer brothers’ mystery box sci-fi series has fascinated audiences for a decade, giving us plenty of time to get to know and fall in love with the series’ central characters, but the end for some may be nearing.

The Duffer brothers have promised some dramatic and unexpected deaths in Stranger Things season 5, as the story following the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, facing monsters from the Upside Down is ending once and for all. This means anyone’s life could be on the line, even some of the most central and pivotal characters, and the first volume of Stranger Things season 5 has convinced us these five key characters will be dying. Be warned, major spoilers for Stranger Things season 5’s first four episode lie ahead as we theorize who could lose their lives in the upcoming final chapters.

5) Max Mayfield

Sadie Sink joined Stranger Things in season 2 as Hawkins newcomer Max Mayfield, and she has since become a core part of the series. Season 4 ended with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) successfully — briefly — killing Max, completing his destructive mission. Eleven saved Max’s consciousness, but, while her body is comatose, season 5 revealed Max’s mind is trapped in a prison created from Henry Creel’s memories. Stranger Things season 5, episode 6, “Escape from Camazotz,” will presumably see Max and Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) escape this prison, but we think Max could easily sacrifice herself to allow Holly to get free.

4) Mike Wheeler

Stranger Things season 5 has already elevated Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) into the voice of reason, a caring brother to Holly and Nancy (Natalia Dyer), a truly-loyal friend with strong advice, and a protector of the kids Vecna targets. Similar series to Stranger Things have often made characters the moral compass in the moments prior to their deaths, which spells bad news for Mike. Mike’s death would fuel both Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in their final showdown against Vecna, and would mark the first true loss for the Wheeler family — arguably a long time coming.

3) Eleven, aka Jane Hopper

While it would be incredibly satisfying to see Eleven survive the events of Stranger Things, as it was her actions in the Hawkins Lab and her escape in season 1 that kick-started everything, it’s very likely she’ll lose her life in season 5. Imbued with psychic powers, Eleven is uniquely qualified to battle Vecna, but this showdown could lead to her demise. Many have theorized that Eleven will sacrifice herself to save her friends and the whole world from Vecna, which would be a very cathartic conclusion to her arc. It would be tragic, but hardly surprising, if Eleven dies.

2) Will Byers

Will Byers was enhanced into his final powerful form in Stranger Things season 5, episode 4, “Sorcerer,” as he tapped into Vecna’s hive mind to tear apart three Demogorgons, setting up Will as one of the key figures in the final battle against Vecna. Unfortunately, he might not survive this fight. Many have related Will and Vecna’s connection to that of Harry Potter and Voldemort, and it’s important to note that Potter had to die for the Dark Lord to be defeated. This could be the same for Will, spelling bad news for him in Stranger Things’ upcoming final episodes.

1) Henry Creel, aka Vecna

While many of our central heroes have been theorized to lose their lives in Stranger Things season 5, one of the deaths we’re most certain we’ll see is that of Vecna himself. Henry Creel was transformed into this deformed and twisted villain when Eleven forced him into Dimension X, and he has now started his plan for total world domination. Vecna is remarkably powerful, so defeating him may take the combined strength of many psychic heroes, including Eleven, Will, and Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), and while it’s possible Creel could survive, perhaps even being redeemed, it seems more likely good will prevail and the evil supervillain will be killed.

